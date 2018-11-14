11 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Charles' 70th birthday: see Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and other royals arrive at Buckingham Palace

Prince William laughs at royal protocol with young dinner guests
Prince Charles and Camilla

Happy birthday to the Prince of Wales! Prince Charles celebrated his 70th birthday on Wednesday evening, with a lavish party at Buckingham Palace. While the royal bash was a private affair, fans were able to catch a glimpse of the royals arriving at the Queen's London home in their chauffeur-driven cars. The birthday boy rode in the same car as his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, while the Queen waited at the palace to greet her son.

As the Prince and the Duchess zoomed past, photographers flashed their cameras, managing to sneak a peek of the couple. Charles looked dapper in a black tuxedo, while Camilla, 71, was lovely in a navy blue gown.  

Other royals who attended the glitzy bash included Charles' sons Prince William and Prince Harry, with their wives Kate and Meghan. The future King's siblings – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – were also among the guests. Meanwhile, members of European royal families also made an appearance, from Crown Princess Mary of Denmark to King Juan Carlos of Spain. 

Prince William and Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in high spirits as they arrived at Buckingham Palace. Kate was the epitome of elegance in what looked to be a one shoulder gown with statement earrings and wearing her brown hair in an updo. The couple had spent the day in South Yorkshire, visiting the McLaren factory and a hostel run by Centrepoint charity, but were back in London for the early evening.in a pink

A closer look at Kate's stunning pink dress.

Prince Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their first child in the spring, were also on hand to celebrate Charles' big day. Meghan looked ultra-glam with perfect makeup and the borrowed dazzling diamond earrings she first wore during the royal tour last month. Harry, meanwhile, was dapper in a tuxedo.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank

The newlyweds were seen arriving at Buckingham Palace, having departed from the Kensington Palace home minutes earlier. It’s the couple’s first gathering with the whole family following their honeymoon. Princess Eugenie looked gorgeous with her hair in loose waves, whilst wearing a teal dress.

Zara and Mike Tindall

The couple drove themselves to the special dinner, it was no doubt a big family affair with everyone present.

Katharine, Duchess of Kent

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent

The Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg.

Princess Beatrice.

Prince and Princess Michael.of Kent.

