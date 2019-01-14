Meghan Markle and baby bump make bright appearance in Birkenhead – live updates

It was back to work for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple carried out their first joint engagement of 2019 on Monday morning. Following their festive break in Sandringham, the Duke and Duchess looked happy and refreshed as they travelled up north to Birkenhead in Merseyside. The purpose of their trip was to visit local organisations that support and empower groups within the community, including Tomorrow's Women Wirral and Hive Wirral Youth Zone.
Meghan, who is due in the spring, looked absolutely radiant in bright colours. She dressed her baby bump in a fitted, purple dress by Babaton for ARITZIA and wrapped up with a red coat by Sentaler. Harry and Meghan began their visit at Hamilton Square, where crowds of royal fans had gathered. The couple took part in a short walkabout, greeting locals and shaking hands with dozens of people.