5 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton bonds with children in Lewisham – live updates

See the best photos from the Duchess' day out

...
Kate Middleton bonds with children in Lewisham – live updates
You're reading

Kate Middleton bonds with children in Lewisham – live updates

1/5
Next

Why don't the royal family always wear seatbelts?
kate-middleton-in-green-dress
Photo: © PA
1/5

The Duchess of Cambridge's keen interest in helping children from a very young age took her to Lewisham on Tuesday afternoon. Kate travelled across London to visit Family Action, where she helped launch FamilyLine, the charity's new free national helpline that is designed to support parents and carers.

Kate was introduced to families who are supported by the charity and spent time meeting young carers and volunteers. She also viewed the Family Monsters campaign film, which has been produced to mark the charity's 150th anniversary. The campaign highlights the hidden 'monsters' many families face, such as debt, addiction, lack of time together, relationship issues and mental health issues. Let's take a look at the best photos from Kate's day out…

kate-middleton-beulah-dress
Photo: © PA
2/5

The Duchess arrived at Forest Hill just a few minutes after noon to cheers and applause from fans who had waited outside the charity. Kate looked as elegant as ever in a green Beulah London dress.

kate-middleton-beulah-london-dress-close-up
Photo: © Getty Images
3/5

A closer look at Kate's gorgeous dress, which features a belt and buttons down the side. The dress was made bespoke for Kate, and will be available to buy later on Tuesday. But for fans wanting it now, there is a similar style on sale for £550.

kate-middleton-smiling-green-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
4/5

The Duchess kept her hair down in loose waves, and wore a pair of £1,400 Kiki McDonough green amethyst cushion drop earrings.

kate-middleton-green-accessories
Photo: © Getty Images
5/5

She accessorised with olive green heels and a matching slim clutch.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries