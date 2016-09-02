Prince William and Kate Middleton's funniest moments together

Laughter is one of the most important parts of Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship; after all, it was what brought them together in the first place! During their interview after announcing their engagement, Prince William cheekily revealed that it was the Duchess's "naughty" sense of humour that helped them click, explaining: "She’s got a really naughty sense of humor which really helps me because I’ve got a really dirty sense of humor so it was good fun, we had a really good laugh, and then things happened."
Since the loved-up couple tied the knot in 2011, they have gone on to strengthen their their bond through laughter, and have found humours in all sorts of unusual situations during their official royal duties, from engagements to tours. Check out our favourite moments of the laughing couple...
Royal Ascot 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed to one of the royal family's favourite events in June 2019, and seemed to be having a jolly good time with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall! While Kate was laughing at Prince William, her royal husband looked like he was trying to refrain a chuckle himself. Just a month earlier, the couple had celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, and they look as much in love as ever!