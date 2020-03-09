The Duchess of Cambridge hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace in celebration of children's charity Place2Be's 25th anniversary on Monday night. Kate, 38, wearing a beautiful purple dress, has been a patron of the charity since 2013 and over the years has met pupils, families and staff at Place2Be partner schools to find out about their work.
Place2Be have also collaborated with Prince William and Kate's Royal Foundation on a number of projects: they are a charity partner for the Heads Together Campaign and Mentally Healthy Schools website, in addition to working with Shout – a free, 24/7 text service for anyone in crisis which was launched nationally by the couple in 2019.
During the reception, Kate met two school choirs, who performed at the event, as well as Place2Be supporters. Earlier in the day, the Duchess attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, alongside the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.
