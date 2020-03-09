﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton hosts reception at Buckingham Palace for special patronage - best photos

The Duchess of Cambridge has been patron since 2013

Kate Middleton hosts reception at Buckingham Palace for special patronage - best photos
Kate Middleton hosts reception at Buckingham Palace for special patronage - best photos

kate middleton at place2be event
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace in celebration of children's charity Place2Be's 25th anniversary on Monday night. Kate, 38, wearing a beautiful purple dress, has been a patron of the charity since 2013 and over the years has met pupils, families and staff at Place2Be partner schools to find out about their work.

Place2Be have also collaborated with Prince William and Kate's Royal Foundation on a number of projects: they are a charity partner for the Heads Together Campaign and Mentally Healthy Schools website, in addition to working with Shout – a free, 24/7 text service for anyone in crisis which was launched nationally by the couple in 2019. 

During the reception, Kate met two school choirs, who performed at the event, as well as Place2Be supporters. Earlier in the day, the Duchess attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, alongside the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

kate middleton jenny packham dress
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the reception looking elegant in a royal blue gown by Jenny Packham with her hair styled in her signature blowdried waves.

kate middleton curly hair
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate changed her hair from a chic updo to her trademark bouncy waves for the evening reception. Earlier in the day, the royal had attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

kate middleton with place2be choir
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate Middleton posed with two children's choirs at the Place2Be reception on Monday evening. The royal wore royal blue, which co-ordinated nicely with their uniforms. 

kate middleton talking to childrens choir place2be event
Photo: © Getty Images
The mother-of-three was beaming as she chatted to children from the choirs, who were performing at the event. Children's mental health has long been a priority for the Duchess. Over the last eight years she has explored how experiences in early childhood often lie at the root of the hardest social challenges the country faces today. What we experience in the earliest years – from in the womb to the age of five – is instrumental in shaping our future lives.

kate middleton handshake
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate shook hands with guests at the event. Earlier in the day, the royal had been banned from doing so at Westminster Abbey due to their protocol. 

kate middleton speech
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess gave a speech during the evening, where she opened up about working with Place2Be, which she described as: "A charity that I feel hugely privileged to work with and I am so passionate about the support it provides and the impact it has on children, families and communities."

choir at kate middleton place2be event
Photo: © Getty Images
Two children's choirs performed at the special event on Monday night, which was held at Buckingham Palace. 

Set up in 1994 by Dame Benny Refson DBE, Place2Be provides emotional support at an early age and believes that no child should face mental health difficulties alone. Over the past 25 years, more than 250,000 children and their families have been directly supported by Place2Be, which currently works with 639 schools across the UK.

kate middleton posing with children in buckingham palace
Photo: © Getty Images
