The Duchess heard moving accounts from families who have lost babies, including that of Clare Worgan, who now works for the bereavement charity Sands, which funds research into stillbirth, premature birth and miscarriage.
Ms Worgan told the Duchess that she spent three days in hospital in Manchester after her daughter Alice was stillborn in September 2017.
"We spent those three days cramming in a lifetime's worth of memories," she said.
"When she was born, she was absolutely perfect. Her birth was literally the best thing that ever happened to me. And also the worst thing that ever happened to me.
"When we went home our lives had been turned upside down. We had been devastated."
Up to then Ms Worgan had been a project manager for a firm of civil engineers but she went back to university and trained as a midwife, and now works for the bereavement charity Sands training health professionals how to help families when the worst happens.
The Duchess told Ms Worgan: "It's so brave of you to be able to talk so openly. A lot of the research, a lot of the support for organisations, is being driven by parents who have been through this experience, and want to help others. It is so inspirational."
Keep clicking for more photos...