Disney and the LEGO Group just dropped a brand new series exclusively to YouTube – and you can watch it for free

This year represents the exciting 100-year anniversary of Disney, marking a historic century since the cartoon studio began in 1923 before becoming the largest animation studio in the world.



To celebrate, fans of the LEGO Group will be thrilled to know that Disney has launched a new mini-series on YouTube, which takes an enchanting behind-the-scenes look at the magic that happens when the imagination of Disney meets the creativity of LEGO® bricks. The free to view five-part series ‘Making Wonder’ is available just in time to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Disney.

A show that the whole family can enjoy, each episode of ‘Making Wonder’ is around eight minutes long and is hosted by Mari Copeny and Nicole Laeno. In the first episode, the pair show the viewers how to build two spectacular LEGO brick go-karts inspired by beloved Disney princesses Cinderella and Jasmine. Plenty of intriguing trivia, words of encouragement and roughly 40,000 LEGO bricks later, and the end results are pretty impressive!

And the magic doesn't stop there. In the second episode, the hosts delight a Disney super-fan by creating a one-of-a-kind Minnie Mouse dress just for her. Mari and Nicole also chat to a Costume Designer at Disney and a Product Designer at the LEGO Group for some expert creative advice. Enjoy an exclusive insight into how the professionals design a Disney outfit, from the colour palette to the jewellery. There's even a special guest appearance at the end!

The third episode reveals a jaw-dropping challenge as the hosts attempt to rebuild the iconic Disney 100 float entirely with LEGO bricks... but will they pull it off? Catie DelleMonache, Art Director at Disney Live Entertainment, offers her expert design tips to bring the float to life.

To top it off, viewers will enjoy an incredible performance from YouTube sensations, Tianne and Heaven. The iconic mother and daughter duo create a bespoke dance routine inspired by the LEGO creation, and the whole family can join in on the fun as they go through the steps.

If that's not enough, the fourth episode of 'Making Wonder' will leave you astounded as the hosts attempt to build a table top replica of the beloved house from Disney Pixar's Up - and then an even bigger one using no less than 68,753 LEGO bricks. Plus, Mari and Nicole are determined to make it fly!

Join the hosts as they visit the Pixar studios to meet the company's Chief Creative Officer and Director of Up, and a Senior Graphic Designer at the LEGO Group for creative inspiration. They even consult a space engineer to help launch their house sky high!

For the final episode of this mini-series, hosts Mari and Nicole embark on the most magical task of all - creating their very own adventure tale. With the help of Dani Iglesias from Disney Live Entertainment, and the LEGO Group's Stop Motion Animator, Kevin Ulrich, the girls discover the wonder of storytelling as they try their hands at building their own adventure story.

Set within a wondrous LEGO brick treehouse filled to the brim with beloved Disney Princess characters, this episode promises more magic than ever before. The best part? Mari and Nicole discover what they would look like as LEGO minifigures - claws and all! All this and more can be enjoyed for free within this five-part YouTube series.

And when your little ones are ready to go on an adventure of their own, they’ll be in good company with the LEGO®️ Disney collection inspired by Disney 100. Each set is designed to help Disney and LEGO fans celebrate their love of magic and storytelling through LEGO building, inspiring them to be creative, use their imagination as they build, and feel proud of their finished creation.

Disney fans will adore seeing their age-old favourite characters from films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Peter Pan reimagined in the world of LEGO play. Also featuring characters from the most popular Disney and Pixar films like Up and WALL-E, there's something for everyone to enjoy in this charming collection. Treat the family to a LEGO® Minifigures blind bag available for £3.49, and revel in the surprise of not knowing which collectible character you’ll find inside! All 18 LEGO minifigures come with at least one accessory and a collector’s information leaflet.

In a world where play is often limited to a screen, these miniature toys are a fun and simple gateway into a world of imagination. Disney’s research shows that 80% of parents understand the importance of play for their children, but three in five have forgotten how to play. Fortunately, this collection is here to spark happiness, wonder and joy for generations to come.

Builders will adore the LEGO Disney 3in1 Magical Castle, £89.99 which comes with five minifigures including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Figaro the cat. The set is suitable for children aged three and up, and the buildable castle offers the perfect backdrop for kids to create their own scenes and stories, while fostering their imagination and encouraging self-expression. Fans will be delighted with the attention to detail within the set, from the miniature brush for Figaro to the magic wand for Mickey Mouse, which all help to nurture growth and resilience at playtime.

For fans of Carl, Russell, and Dug, the LEGO Disney ‘Up’ House, £49.99 is a must-have for little ones with big imaginations. Composed of 598 pieces, kids can discover all the fun adventures they can share with the gang and their flying house. Suitable for kids aged nine and up, the build comes with three minifigures for fun role play. From balloons to a front porch, the incredible detail makes playtime even more magical.

Can’t decide on a favourite character? Look no further than the LEGO Disney Celebration Train, £34.99, the perfect build for Disney or LEGO fans aged four and up who want to experience the magical worlds of Moana, Peter Pan, Toy Story and Mickey Mouse all in one. Consisting of 200 pieces, the set comes with four train sections – one devoted to each character – as well as Starter Bricks and six LEGO minifigures to support independent play. Set sail on an island float, swing onto a ship or spin on Woody’s Roundup, there’s endless possibilities for play with the LEGO Disney Celebration Train.

And it’s not just little ones that have all the fun! LEGO®️ BrickHeadz™️ Disney 100th Celebration, £39.99 is the perfect set for kids aged ten and up, and features buildable models of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (Disney’s first character), Mickey Mouse, Snow White and Tinker Bell. Children are encouraged to build the models and display them with pride on their individual baseplates. A fun build for children, and a collectible gift for Disney fans to celebrate a truly magical century of animation.

Collect your favourite characters, invent new worlds and recreate iconic moments from the most beloved Disney films throughout the decades – the choice is yours.

Shop the LEGO®️ Disney collection inspired by Disney 100 in selected LEGO stores or online, and watch the mini-series ‘Making Wonder’ for free on YouTube now.