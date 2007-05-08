Ang and Brad get inspired by Prague's old world romance



At the weekend the couple caused a stir when they arrived at the Czech capital's Svata Klara restaurant to enjoy a cosy night together without the kids. Set in a natural cave, the eaterie was used as a wine cellar during the 18th century by the aristocratic residents of nearby Troja Castle. And these days diners can still sample local wines in the restaurant, which is decorated in Baroque style and furnished with antiques.



With their family expected to remain in the majestic capital for a month, Brad and Angelina may get the chance to explore some of its many other romantic delights, including the picturesque, 14th-century Charles Bridge and the breathtaking architecture surrounding the Old Town Square.



By night, the city comes alive as locals and visitors - who in the past have included stars from the worlds of fashion, film and politics - make the most of the city's now legendary nightlife. Sax-playing former US president Bill Clinton once jammed in Jazz Club Reduta, while hip hangout Studio 54 is frequented by the likes of Bruce Willis, Matt Damon and Van Diesel when they're in town.



