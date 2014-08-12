Once-in-a-lifetime adventures: Sir Richard Branson's safari camp

Sir Richard Branson opened the doors of his luxury safari camp in the northern region of Kenya's famous Maasai Mara ecosystem a little more than a year ago, and to mark the first birthday of the Mahali Mzuri – which means "beautiful place" in Swahili – we take a look at what guests looking for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure will find.

Mahali Mzuri safari camp in the Maasai Mara in Kenya is about as luxurious as safari gets. Situated in the private Motorogi Conservancy area, which is approximately 240 kilometres west of Nairobi, it's perfectly positioned in the migration path, so that guests staying in one of just 12 unique tents have a front-row view of local celebrities including giraffes, zebras, wildebeests, elephants, baboons, hyenas, vultures, lions, and antelopes passing through.

Other local stars to be seen in the wild are hippos, cheetah, leopard, baby giraffe, buffalo and lions, as well as the numerous beautiful birds that fly by.



Visitors can expect a glass of champagne on arrival at the airport – a great start to a great adventure – exciting game drives and a cozy and relaxing atmosphere at the luxurious camp, which only ever hosts a maximum of 24 guests at a time. All of this, against the backdrop of a spectacular valley and sprawling plains as far as the eye can see.

The itinerary also offers the chance to go on a game walk, visit a local Maasai village, indulge in a Maasai-inspired orinka stick massage in the Nasaro Spa, or simply cool off in the 12-metre infinity pool with breathtaking vistas.



Fine dining is also on the menu, as the in-house chef is one of two brothers who run the property and has more than 15 years' experience in top establishments such as the Michelin-starred The Square in Mayfair, Nobu and Le Manoir aux Quat' Saisons.

Prices in the low season (1 April - 30 June; 21 November - 21 December) start at about £400 per person, per night, all inclusive. Consult the Foreign Office ahead of booking travel to Kenya.