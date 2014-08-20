Marbella: the perfect luxury bank holiday destination

With the last bank holiday of the year just around the corner, now is your last chance for that perfect summer break. And what better way to enjoy the last long weekend until Christmas than with a last-minute trip to sunny Marbella, less than three hours away from London?



This favourite A-list destination, where the likes of singer-songwriter Pixie Lott and Fast & Furious actress Michelle Rodriguez have been holidaying just this month, has just been voted the top destination for jet setters wanting to holiday like the celebrities.



Here you'll find top hotels, quaint restaurants and incredible shopping spots to boot.





VIEW GALLERY

Marbella has been voted the top destination for jet setters wanting to holiday like the celebrities







Shopping



Puerto Banús is a shopping paradise. One of the most exclusive and frequented areas by the rich and famous from all around the world, here's where you'll find the best boutiques in Marbella.



Alongside the luxury yachts in the famous marina, you'll find all the designer boutiques in one place – from Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel and Louis Vuitton to Cartier and Chopard. Shops are usually open until late so there's plenty of time to indulge in your favourite hobby.

VIEW GALLERY

Marbella's best shops are in Puerto Banus, a luxury marina and shopping complex





If you're looking for something more relaxed and away from all the hubbub, the best place to head to is the oldest part of the town where you can walk around its enchanting historic streets, visit the local shops and take time out to have a chilled drink and some traditional Spanish tapas.



Where to stay



Stay beachside and enjoy unique vistas of Africa and Gibraltar at the luxurious Kempinski Hotel Bahía Marbella - Estepona. Located just five minutes from Estepona and a short drive to Puerto Banús and Marbella, it's perfectly situated for a short holiday.

VIEW GALLERY

The five-star Kempinski Hotel Bahía is located near Marbella and Puerto Banús





Kempinski Hotel Bahía Marbella - Estepona provides spacious rooms and suites with complete bathrooms, tastefully decorated and fully equipped with luxurious amenities and services. Adventure is also on the itinerary at the Kempinski Hotel, where watersports such as water-skiing or the new popular choice, flyboarding, are on offer.



The south of Spain is known as for its premier golf, so be sure not to miss the opportunity for a day out on the course.

VIEW GALLERY

At this luxury hotel watersports are on offer, such as water-skiing





Golf lovers can indulge in some of Spain's most famous golf courses in one of three packages to choose from.



Guests needn't worry about childcare either. Whether you head out for a spot of golf, treat yourself to a shopping splurge or want to enjoy time out at the pool, the hotel offers a wide range of activities to entertain the little ones, as well as babysitters for a night out in glitzy marbella.

VIEW GALLERY

There are plenty of fun activities for the little ones of the family





For those that don't wish to venture far, dining options are plentiful.



Four onsite restaurants offer local produce and a range of delights, whether you fancy a steak, the local fish or a taste of international cuisine.

VIEW GALLERY

Private dining is available at the Almenara Tower, inside the hotel complex





Partying in Marbella



Chill out on Puerto Banus' Playa Nueva Andalucía for all-day champagne parties, lounging beds perfect for a light gourmet lunch served by the inviting swimming pool, and a bit of celebrity-spotting.



Later on, head to Paseo Maritimo for a glamorous night out on the Spanish island. Kick off the evening in the open-air terrace of popular bar Pangea, which overlooks the marina and is accessed by climbing the staircase at the Puerto Banus Tower.



Next, dance the night away with the VIPs in town at Funky Buddha, a beautifully decorated exclusive members club.



Where to eat



Cabaña del Mar Beach Club is one of the exclusive restaurants in the luxurious Kempinski Hotel Bahía. Its location couldn't be more perfect – you can find it in the hotel gardens, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Whether you want to enjoy a quick lunch or celebrate a special occasion by having a romantic moonlit dinner, this is the place.

VIEW GALLERY

The Cabaña del Mar Beach Club offers stunning views





This ideal restaurant, offering traditional Spanish recipes with a modern twist – think gazpacho with caramelised onions, clams with fine Jerez wine and monkfish brochette – gives priority to local products, especially fresh Andalusian fruits and vegetables, while fish and seafood are delivered daily from local markets.



Restaurante Dani Garcia



Fancy some seriously fine dining? Then a visit to this restaurant, the only two Michelin-starred restaurant in Andalucia, is a must.



Try the highly recommended tasting menu "Once upon a time", inspired by Alice in Wonderland, or design your own eating experience à la carte.

VIEW GALLERY

Dani Garcia's restaurant is the only two Michelin-starred restaurant in Andalucia



At a loose end this bank holiday weekend? There's still time to indulge in fun and games, marvel at avant-garde techniques with traditional Andalusian cooking and then lie back in the Spanish sunshine...