The top 5 apps you need to simplify your life

Whether you're looking to sort out your weekly shop or work out your easiest route home from work, nowadays there seems to be an app for everything – but the sheer volume of options available can be somewhat overwhelming. We've rounded up some of our favourite apps that can help you get organised and keep life as simple as possible…

There are some great apps that can help simplify your life

Best for payments: Circle

Whether you're splitting the bill or sharing a taxi, this app has made sending and requesting money as easy as ever. Simply sign up and take a photo of your debit card to start making payments instantly with no charges, even if you're transferring euros or dollars. We're also loving the way you can send a personalised message (complete with GIFs and emojis) – handy if you've forgotten to buy someone a birthday gift and need a quirky way of sending them cash!

Available on iOS and Android. For more information head to circle.com

Circle makes for a hassle-free way to send and request money

Best for getting organised: Todoist

If you swear by to-do lists, you'll want to check out this app. Simply add a task, set reminders and easily edit it when you need to from your phone. You can also break down projects into sub-tasks to ensure that nothing falls through the cracks. We're loving the way you can share with others, tracking progress and getting notified when changes are made – ideal if you're trying to organise the family calendar or work from home.

Available on iOS and Android. For more information head to todoist.com

Best for your commute: CityMapper

Whether you're exploring a new city or simply trying to find the quickest commute to work, CityMapper uses live travel updates to calculate the most convenient route to get you to your destination. It handily estimates the time it will take you to get home, while also offering alternative methods of transport as well as how long it will take you to walk. Particularly handy in the UK is its 'rainproof' option, which shows you the way home that will involve the least amount of time outside in case the British weather lets you down!

Available on iOS and Android. For more information head to citymapper.com

CityMapper can help you find the quickest route home

Best for news: Feedly

If you follow a series of blogs and news websites, this is the app for you. It allows you to streamline all of your favourite publications into one clean, minimalist feed so you don't have to jump from app to app to read the articles. You can save and share pieces you've particularly enjoyed – and it also works with YouTube channels you've subscribed to so you can easily check out their latest videos.

Available on iOS, Android and Kindle. For more information head to feedly.com

Best for beauty appointments: Treatwell

A last-minute holiday or girls' night out can have you wanting to look your best, but sometimes between work schedules and family life it can be difficult to find the time to call up the salon and book in appointments. That's where Treatwell comes in – a 24/7 booking platform, it lets you search for the times and prices that suit you best, allowing you to book your appointment at the touch of a button. With over 20,000 local partners, you'll be spoilt for choice!

Available on iOS and Android. For more information head to treatwell.co.uk