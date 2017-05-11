British Airways launch new 'kids fly free' scheme – just in time for summer holidays Find out how you can get free flights for children this summer with British Airways

If you're planning a family staycation this summer or are hoping to enjoy days out at some of the UK's top attractions, you're in luck. British Airways has relaunched its 'kids fly free' scheme, which offers free flights for children under the age of 12 when travelling with a full paying adult to a selection of UK airports.

The offer can be used as many times as you want and includes popular destinations including London, Manchester and Edinburgh, along with Belfast, Inverness and Newcastle, where families can visit local attractions such as museums and theme parks, and enjoy exploring some of the UK's most popular tourist destinations.

British Airways has launched a 'kids fly free' scheme

If you fancy travelling abroad there is just one European destination on offer; Billund in Denmark, which is home to the Odense Zoo and Legoland Billund Resort – which is located next to the original Lego factory. The scheme can be used on British Airways' cheapest economy Euro Traveller flight tickets booked between 10 May and 1 October, for travel between 1 June and 31 October 2017 – perfectly timed for both the school summer holidays and October half term.

"Saving every penny counts when it comes to family holidays so flying kids for free will make it cheaper to fly away for fun and see more of the UK and Europe this summer," Adam Daniels, British Airways' chief commercial officer, said. "With so many fantastic tourist attractions and activities for kids across Britain, the offer also looks set to give UK tourism a boost by encouraging families to visit London, the North, Scotland and Northern Ireland for their holidays."

The scheme is available for adults travelling with children under the age of 12

Further money-saving offers will be available from selected partners, with complimentary travel for children on the Heathrow Express plus kids stay free offers at selected Hilton Hotels, making it even easier and more affordable to keep little ones entertained this summer.

