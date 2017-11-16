The 8 places you should be vacuuming more often Make sure your entire home is spotless with these top tips

When it comes to vacuuming, it's common knowledge that you vacuum your carpets and hard floors. However, have you ever considered that you need to vacuum other areas of your home too? Not only does dust look unsightly, hidden corners you’re neglecting can harbour dust, bacteria and mites which could be harmful for yours or your family’s health! Here Annabel Waite, a spokesperson at floorcare brand Shark sheds some light on the top places in your home that you should be vacuuming more often:

Drawers

Drawers might be great for storage, but they also can quickly fill with dust and dirt. You need to keep on top of vacuuming both the drawers that you use regularly as well as the ones that are mostly left untouched. If your clothes drawer is full of dust, this will transfer onto your clothes, which will not only give them a musty smell, but could also cause problems for your breathing and skin too! When it comes to the kitchen it’s incredibly easy for crumbs and food to fall into your drawers. Because food can quickly turn mouldy, if it’s just left there this could create a breeding ground for germs and bacteria. Therefore, we recommend that you pay regular attention to these areas when you’re vacuuming your home.

Mind the Blinds

Blinds and curtains can quickly accumulate dust, and this dust doesn’t just stay put! As blinds and curtains are right next to the window, the dust they attract can be blown around your room, which can be potentially bad for respiratory problems. And so, you should use a vacuum with a dusting tool to give your curtains and blinds a thorough clean.

Mattresses

Although you are likely to wash your sheets regularly, have you ever thought about cleaning your mattress? We sleep on this every night, and therefore, even with a mattress protector it could still collect dust mites and bed bugs! This task doesn’t need to be done every day, but you should ensure when you flip your mattress every three months you use the upholstery attachment on your vacuum cleaner to clean within its crevices.

Under Your Bed

When it comes to what’s lurking under our furniture, ignorance is not bliss! Dust and dirt collects there quickly which can irritate allergy sufferers, even if this can't immediately be seen. Choosing a cordless vacuum gives you the freedom to clean in areas out of reach for some traditional corded vacuums. The Shark DuoClean Cordless Vacuum has flexology technology so you no longer have to awkwardly bend and avoid cleaning under furniture.

Vacuum Your Broom

Believe it or not, you need to vacuum your broom! Although vacuuming your cleaning tools might seem a little absurd, when you think about it, your broom can collect a lot of dust and hair, but unlike a vacuum cleaner, this dirt has nowhere to go. And so, we would recommend that you give your broom a little once over with the vacuum during your cleaning routine.

Sofa

Vacuuming your sofa every week is a must, even if you can’t see the dust. It can be easy to turn a blind eye to how dirty it might be, but this doesn't mean the germs aren't there! Invest in a vacuum which can become handheld with a range of attachments, such as the Shark DuoClean Cordless Vacuum. Investing in a vacuum that has a handheld mode makes the task much easier and ensures you're not missing out crucial spaces in your home.

Windowsills

We might run the duster over our windowsills, but have you considered using a vacuum for this task instead? Using a vacuum can help keep allergens under control and from blowing around the room.

Computer keyboard

If at your computer or laptop now, look down at your keyboard. Can you see dirt between the keys? Most people will use their computer keyboard daily, but how often are they cleaning it? A simple wipe down won't do – you should instead use your vacuum's brush attachment to get right between the keys to ensure it’s as clean as possible.