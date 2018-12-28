Rochelle Humes takes family on trip to special destination after a bumper year It's a well-deserved break for the presenter

It's been a big year for singer and presenter Rochelle Humes, who temporarily took on Holly Willoughby's covetable This Morning presenting slot for a few weeks in November and December. The mum-of-two has now let her hair down and is enjoying a well-deserved break by taking her beautiful family on their annual trip to the Maldives. Rochelle and her husband Marvin have visited the sunny destination after every Christmas for the last eight years, and have continued the tradition with their young daughters Alai-May and Valentina.

READ: First look at Dancing on Ice couples - see photos

The luxury trip comes after spending a picture-perfect Christmas together at home in the UK, which included decorating their house with traditional decorations, visiting Winter Wonderland and enjoying Christmas drinks together on a date-night. Rochelle kickstarted the getaway on Wednesday when she shared photos of Marvin and their girls on the plane before continuing to upload snaps of the trip. In one photo of Marvin walking along the beach after they arrived, Rochelle wrote: "Our annual trip here… eight years on the bounce… our happy place!" The 29-year-old later uploaded a gorgeous photo to Instagram on Thursday, which showed her wearing a red swimsuit. She captioned it: "NIGHT 1 of our annual trip - It’s bed time here and it’s not the kids that won’t get out of the sea, it’s me #islandgirl #waterbaby #happyplace."

READ: EastEnders' Big Mo spends Christmas with real-life brother Gary Oldman - see rare snaps

Alaia-Mai, five, and Valentina, 21 months, also seemed to be enjoying the holiday in further photographs and videos shared by Rochelle. One showed Alaia-May strolling along the sand before writing her name in it, while another showed little Valentina enjoying a nap in her buggy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.