How to spend the best ski getaway in the French Alps HELLO! talked to the best of the industry and here are our tips

Organising ski getaways is always difficult, and it requires a lot of time and research. You must find the perfect resort, easily accessible, the perfect accommodation – hotel, apartment or chalet? – and then you have to pray to have good weather and fresh snow. HELLO!'s got you covered to enjoy your well-deserved luxurious ski getaway!

1. Where to go? Go to Meribel's resort

Choose Meribel and you won’t be disappointed! Meribel is a charming mountain village located at 1450m in the three valleys. The peaceful resort is ideally located in the centre of the three valleys, and renowned for its 375 miles of slopes and immense off-piste area. Thanks to its location, Meribel has guaranteed snow with more than 85% of the ski area above 1,800 meters. Even if it is located at 1450m, Meribel remains one of the easiest resorts to get to and is easily accessible by plane (two hours from Geneva or Lyon airports), by car, train or taxi.

Snowsports fans will have an amazing time in Meribel, whatever skill level they are. And if snowsports is not your thing, you’ll still be enjoying panoramic views of the Alps and the Mont-Blanc.

2. Where to stay? Choose Consensio Chalets

Consensio has 12 luxury chalets across the resorts of Courchevel, Val d’Isère, Méribel, Morzine and Les Gets. We’ve reviewed their latest gem: Le Grenier- A perfect ski-in/ski-out family chalet. Le Grenier is located in Meribel and welcomes 12 guests. It is perfectly located in the heart of the resort and has its direct access to the slopes. The accommodation is also fully staffed with a private team allowing to make the most of your ski break.

MORE: How to find the perfect fit ski boots

Photo: Waterline Media

The 550m2 chalet - arranged over five floors - has an incredible living room and dining room surrounding a central fireplace. While sitting on the sofa, you can enjoy a breath-taking view of the three valleys mountains. If you need a quieter place, you can go to the top floor, where you’ll find a fully equipped games room including a snooker table. Or go to the ground floor and discover the stunning spa and wellness area including a Jacuzzi large enough to fit the whole family, a sauna and a gym. If you have sore legs after your skiing day, you’ll also have the luxury to enjoy a massage at home by Ski Physio - the perfect remedy after a long day of skiing.

Photo: Waterline Media

3. What to do in Meribel

Because Meribel is in the middle of the three valleys, you have an immense skiing area to explore. We suggest you get the 3-valley ski pass which will enable you to discover the 375 miles of slopes. If you are going to Meribel to learn how to ski, we recommend you choose Oxygene. They have the best skiing instructors, dedicated, patient and it will change your learning experience. If you’re a more advanced skier, choose Elite ski. Their guides are amazing and have the best life stories! They will give you professional skiing tips and they’ll also help you discover this beautiful region.

RELATED: 5 of the best child-friendly ski companies for a perfect family holiday

You’re not a big fan of skiing, the weather is not ideal? Don’t worry, Meribel is full of surprises! Get the cable cars and enjoy an exquisite lunch at La Fruitiere with a breath-taking panoramic view on the mountains. If you’re hesitating on the menu, try the tartiflette and you won’t be disappointed! From 2PM head outside, on the terrace of la Folie Douce. It is the perfect place to get the party started on the slopes post skiing. Enjoy the live music shows, and dance until the sun goes down.

If you are looking for a more peaceful and hidden gem, head to Le Clos Bernard. This lovely restaurant is hidden in the forest and accessible by ski, or through a lovely five-minute walk between the trees. The atmosphere is magical with a stunning terrace, and the food is divine offering wood fire grilled meats and savoy specialities. Get a little extra: if you are too full to ski or walk down to Meribel center, you can go by carriage.

Consensio offers Le Grenier from £29,500 based on 12 guests sharing 6 bedrooms. This is based on a fully chalet catered basis and includes an in-resort chauffeur.