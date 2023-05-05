Inside Lady Marina Windsor’s luxe pre-coronation getaway with sister Lady Amelia

Lady Marina and Amelia Windsor have found the perfect antidote for stress – a luxury holiday. Prince Harry’s distant cousins spent some quality sibling time together as they headed to Majorca for a pre-coronation getaway, setting aside time to relax before the big day.

Older sister Lady Marina shared snippets of the sisters’ heavenly Spanish recess, spanning picturesque oceanscapes to summer-style inspiration. The socialite looked serene in a cream knit midi dress with violet and fuchsia striped detailing as she posed beside a sunset backdrop, one of many included in the post.

Alongside botanical images of rural Majorca, infinity pools, colourful mosaic-clad interiors and aqua seas, Marina also included a sun-kissed image of her younger sister Amelia. The sustainable fashion activist and HELLO! Fashion contributor sported a wispy polka dot midi skirt and coordinating cropped cardigan, turning out an outfit the Princess of Wales (with her penchant for prints) would approve of.

© Instagram Lady Marina Windsor enjoyed a Spanish getaway with her sister Lady Amelia

Amelia wore her sandy blonde hair down loose and opted for a fresh-faced appearance, allowing her girl-next-door beauty to take centre stage.

© Instagram Lady Amelia Windsor channelled Kate Middleton in polka dots

Marina shared the wanderlust-induing post via social media, alongside the caption: “Magical Mallorca.” Close friends flocked to her comments section, with one writing: “Magical Marina,” and another: “Beauty.” A third added: “Was just there! Magical place,” and a fourth noted: “Gorgeous.”

© Instagram Prince Harry's cousin Marina shared a glimpse inside her beautiful vacation

No doubt the girls are busy preparing for the King’s coronation occurring on May 6. We’re hoping to see the most stylish members of the royal family make an appearance at Westminster Abbey for the grand event that will oversee the crowning of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

© Instagram The Windsor sisters regularly jet off on holiday together

Lady Marina Windsor is the eldest daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews - the younger sister of Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, and the older sister of 27-year-old Lady Amelia. She is a paternal granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, and Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

© Instagram Lady Marina and Amelia Windsor are expected to attend the coronation on Saturday

Until 2008, Lady Marina was 25th in the line to the throne. She forfeited her place in the line of succession, along with her older brother, after being confirmed into the Roman Catholic Church.

While Lady Amelia has fully immersed herself in the public eye since 2016 when she was crowned the "most beautiful member of the royal family" by Tatler, her sister tends to fly happily under the radar.

Yet, this makes Marina’s outings all the more exciting. From summertime festivals to weddings abroad, the socialite knows how to travel in style.

Our favourite photos of Lady Amelia and Marina Windsor:

© Rex Lady Marina and Amelia during a social evening in floral dresses

© Rex The Windsor sisters embracing for a sibling snap

© Instagram Lady Marina rocking pink flares at Glastonbury

