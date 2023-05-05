Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Lady Marina Windsor’s luxe pre-coronation getaway with sister Lady Amelia
 Prince Harry’s distant cousins kicked back before the highly-anticipated coronation

Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauLifestyle WriterLondon

Lady Marina and Amelia Windsor have found the perfect antidote for stress – a luxury holiday. Prince Harry’s distant cousins spent some quality sibling time together as they headed to Majorca for a pre-coronation getaway, setting aside time to relax before the big day. 

Older sister Lady Marina shared snippets of the sisters’ heavenly Spanish recess, spanning picturesque oceanscapes to summer-style inspiration. The socialite looked serene in a cream knit midi dress with violet and fuchsia striped detailing as she posed beside a sunset backdrop, one of many included in the post.

Alongside botanical images of rural Majorca, infinity pools, colourful mosaic-clad interiors and aqua seas, Marina also included a sun-kissed image of her younger sister Amelia. The sustainable fashion activist and HELLO! Fashion contributor sported a wispy polka dot midi skirt and coordinating cropped cardigan, turning out an outfit the Princess of Wales (with her penchant for prints) would approve of.

Lady Marina Windsor in majorca© Instagram
Lady Marina Windsor enjoyed a Spanish getaway with her sister Lady Amelia

 Amelia wore her sandy blonde hair down loose and opted for a fresh-faced appearance, allowing her girl-next-door beauty to take centre stage.

Lady Amelia Windsor in majorca© Instagram
Lady Amelia Windsor channelled Kate Middleton in polka dots

 Marina shared the wanderlust-induing post via social media, alongside the caption: “Magical Mallorca.” Close friends flocked to her comments section, with one writing: “Magical Marina,” and another: “Beauty.” A third added: “Was just there! Magical place,” and a fourth noted: “Gorgeous.”

blue sea© Instagram
Prince Harry's cousin Marina shared a glimpse inside her beautiful vacation

 No doubt the girls are busy preparing for the King’s coronation occurring on May 6. We’re hoping to see the most stylish members of the royal family make an appearance at Westminster Abbey for the grand event that will oversee the crowning of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

The Windsor sisters on holiday© Instagram
The Windsor sisters regularly jet off on holiday together

 Lady Marina Windsor is the eldest daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews - the younger sister of Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, and the older sister of 27-year-old Lady Amelia. She is a paternal granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, and Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

Lady Marina and Amelia Windsor on holiday together © Instagram
Lady Marina and Amelia Windsor are expected to attend the coronation on Saturday

 Until 2008, Lady Marina was 25th in the line to the throne. She forfeited her place in the line of succession, along with her older brother, after being confirmed into the Roman Catholic Church.

While Lady Amelia has fully immersed herself in the public eye since 2016 when she was crowned the "most beautiful member of the royal family" by Tatler, her sister tends to fly happily under the radar. 

Yet, this makes Marina’s outings all the more exciting. From summertime festivals to weddings abroad, the socialite knows how to travel in style.

Our favourite photos of Lady Amelia and Marina Windsor:

marina windsor in pink dress© Rex
Lady Marina and Amelia during a social evening in floral dresses
marina windsor in a dress© Rex
The Windsor sisters embracing for a sibling snap
marina flarers© Instagram
Lady Marina rocking pink flares at Glastonbury

