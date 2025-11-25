James Van Der Beek's wife says he's 'bouncing back' as she reacts to new video

James Van Der Beek is going on a trip down memory lane for a good cause.

This week, the Dawson's Creek alum, who is currently battling stage 3 colorectal cancer, took to Instagram and shared a video wearing his Varsity Blues jersey with the name Moxon, his character in the 1999 film, of which he is selling limited quantities in an effort to raise money for his own cancer treatment as well as for families going through the same experience.

"By popular demand! My favorite jersey. Maybe it was all fun plays we got run in the football sequences for the away games… but I always loved putting on the varsity whites," he wrote, adding that last year, he was "blown away by the love and support I received from all of you. It has meant more than I can ever express."

"I hope you enjoy this one as much as the original. For me, every jersey I sign is a magical full-circle moment. Thank you — for the love, the prayers, the support, and for making this jersey mean something far bigger than a movie. Endlessly grateful for all of you. Proceeds go directly toward helping with treatment and supporting families walking the same path," he further wrote.

His comments section was quickly flooded with support, and his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek wrote: "You're a wizard. Bouncing back baby!!"