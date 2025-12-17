The Rookie season 8 trailer finally drops — and fans have a lot to say

The Rookie fans, get ready for some international action!

As has been previously teased and reported, the ABC procedural starring Nathan Fillion and John Nolan is kicking off its eighth season from Prague.

And in the first glimpse into the forthcoming installment, which will finally premiere January 6, 2026, fans finally get to see a glimpse into the crew, including John, Jenna Dewan character Bailey Nune, and even Annie Wersching's villain Rosalind Dyer, go abroad.

Melissa O'Neil, who stars as Lucy Chen, shared the trailer with fans on Instagram, who were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it.

"I need to absorb this first! Holy trailer! This is giving motion picture theatrical trailer!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "I'm so excited to see UNDERCOVER Lucy & Nyla!!!!!!!!!! But I have a feeling something crazy will happen," and: "This trailer was pure CINEMA," as well as: "I've watched this trailer on repeat. Love that every cast member/character is featured and looks like exciting storylines for all! January 6 can't come soon enough!"