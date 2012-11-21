Secrets of success: How Philip and the Queen made it to 65 years

Queen Elizabeth II met Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who she refers to as her "strength and stay", at the tender age of 13 when she visited Dartmouth Naval College.

And on Tuesday, 65 years later, the royal couple celebrated their blue sapphire wedding anniversary.

With Her Majesty's incredible landmark set to be reached by only another 2,000 couples in Britain this year, here at HELLO! we have been inspired to think about the meaning of companionship, marriage, and the wonders of a loving and lasting matrimony.

Inspired by the Queen and Duke's long-standing union, we have taken a look at the secrets behind the success of marriage.

Commitment is crucial

Have a long-term view and be willing to put in time and effort. The success of your marriage is not measured by how you celebrate the good times, but by how you support each other through the challenges.

Share quality time

Make time to connect with quality conversations not just domestic discussion. Even by setting aside one night a week to take time to laugh and play away from the kids, you will keep things interesting.

Maintain a sense of humour

By being able to laugh at yourself you will be able keep a light-hearted perspective on the value of your relationship and interpret difficult times with a better mindset.

Choose your battles

Although it's good to express your feelings, a relationship is more about understanding those differences and working together to find a compromise. If you talk to people in long-term, happy marriages, they will tell you acceptance is one of the key components to making it last, so just remember to be quick to forgive and slow to let the anger rise.

Have a shared vision

Agree on what you want your relationship to look and feel like. Develop goals for where you want your relationship and family to move over the year. If you both decide on shared needs and desires then opening up and expressing how you feel is the best way of making your vision reality.

