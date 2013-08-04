Elle Macpherson reportedly marries fiancé Jeffrey Soffer

hellomagazine.com
Elle Macpherson has reportedly wed billionaire property mogul Jeffrey Soffer in an intimate ceremony in Fiji, according to reports
A close friend of the couple confirmed to Us Weekly that Elle and Jeffrey had tied the knot, but gave no further details.
The Britain and Ireland's Next Top Model judge has kept her relationship private, and her engagement to Jeffrey in March of this year only became public knowledge when Elle was spotted flashing the diamond ring on a night out in London later that month.
The loved-up couple started dating in 2009 but broke up in March 2012. They rekindled their romance when Jeffrey was involved in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas, which left him with injuries to his spine. His friend Lance Valdez also tragically died in the accident.
Elle, 49, immediately rushed to his side while he was preparing to undergo surgery, and nursed him back to health. At the time a source said, "Elle is landing in Miami imminently to visit him and offer her support at a very tough time."
VIEW GALLERY
The Australian model was previously married to fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon from 1986 to 1989. She later found love again with French financier Arpad Busson, with whom she had two sons. Arpad is now in a relationship with Uma Thurman and the couple welcomed their daughter, Luna, in July last year.
Until now, Elle and her boys have been based in the UK, but reports suggest the former Fashion Star host plans to relocate to Miami, Florida in order to be closer to Jeffrey.