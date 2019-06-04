6 ways to plan your wedding like a celebrity
Every bride and groom deserves to feel like a Hollywood star on their wedding day, and even though most of us could only dream of hosting lavish…
Keep up to date with the latest celebrity weddings, including exclusive behind the scenes photos, all the details on the dresses, the celeb guests and everything you need to know about the parties. Or take a trip down memory lane and indulge in some iconic weddings from the past.
Against a backdrop of wildflower meadows, lakes and acres of woodland, model Jade Parfitt has married business director Jack Dyson in North Devon,…
His memorable proposal was a knockout – going down on bended knee in the boxing ring after defending two of his super-middleweight world titles –…
HELLO! can exclusively reveal that supermodel and presenter Jade Parfitt married Jack Dyson today in a beautiful ceremony deep in the Devon…
Pop's favourite couple Marvin Humes and Rochelle Wiseman tied the knot on 27 July 2012, and HELLO! was lucky enough to attend their beautiful…
It's been four years since Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on 24 May 2015, which graced the cover of HELLO!…
Kim Kardashian has reflected on her wedding day to Kanye West, revealing that her entrance almost went wrong after having to rush to get ready. The…
Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has been making some big plans for her wedding to fiancé Ben Jones – by asking her co-star Dianne Buswell to…
Congratulations are in order to Gina Rodriguez, who married her fiancé Joe LoCicero in a stunning outdoor ceremony on Saturday. The Jane the Virgin…
It's been almost two months since Billie Faiers married Greg Shepherd in a romantic Maldives wedding, and on Wednesday viewers will finally get to…
