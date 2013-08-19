Model Emma Noble's magical wedding at Canterbury Cathedral

hellomagazine.com
Emma Noble marries businessman Conrad Baker in a magical ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral
Model and actress Emma Noble's wedding to businessman Conrad Baker is exclusively featured in HELLO! magazine this week.
In an exclusive interview to accompany the stunning shots of the romantic ceremony, which took place at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent, the 42-year-old reveals she was walked down the aisle by her son Harry, 13, as her father was too ill to attend.
"Harry had been so excited about the wedding," she told HELLO! "He was so wonderful in the car on the way to the Cathedral. He said 'Are you still nervous Mummy? Don't be, I'm her'.
"My family love Conrad and are overjoyed that I have found someone who cares for me and the boys so deeply."
Emma also reveals that her plans for a low-key big day were scuppered as Conrad had set his heart on getting married at the Cathedral, having been given permission to do so as a former scholar of King's School.
"I was all for having a low-key wedding with a bit of a festival vibe," she explained. "Then Conrad broke it to me that, actually, he'd been waiting for this moment since the age of 13 and that there was no way we were getting married anywhere other than at the cathedral.
"I needed to be sure that, with Conrad and me, our wedding day was about us – that it was a romantic day, not a showy day.
"I wanted my and Conrad's wedding to be about what really matters; the vows we were taking and our love for each other, because it’s so easy to lose sight of the whole reason for the occasion."
And it was worth it. Speaking of the moment he glimpsed his bride for the first time, Conrad said: "I knew that she would look incredible but she surpassed anything I could ever have envisaged and my jaw nearly hit the floor. When she reached me, all I could say was 'Wow, you look amazing.'"
Guests at the wedding included DJ Sonique, Mica Paris and Royal dress designer Elizabeth Emmanuel, along with Harry - Emma's son from her first marriage to James Major - and her and Conrad's two-year-old son Roman. Conrad told the magazine that he loved his stepson as if he was his own.
"He's such a wonderful boy and we got on well right from the start," he said. "I love Harry as a son and Emma has done so amazingly to bring up such a wonderful boy. It's just one of the many things I love about her."
To read more of the interview with Emma and Conrad, including details of the wedding dress, who performed at the reception and what was said in the moving wedding speeches, pick up the latest copy of HELLO!