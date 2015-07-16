Bar Refaeli's upcoming wedding to Adi Ezra will be 'very simple'

In March, supermodel Bar Refaeli confirmed she's off the market, set to marry handsome Israeli businessman Adi Ezra. And now the cover girl, who formerly dated film star Leonadro DiCaprio and has fronted campaigns for everyone from Chanel to Reebok, has her eye on something else: planning her dream wedding and getting set for a future family.

Bar says she's considering an outdoor, "barefoot" wedding Photo: HELLO! Fashion Monthly

Bar, who recently turned 30, couldn't be more excited to tie the knot with 40-year-old Adi, the chairman of a major Israeli food importing company. Speaking to HELLO! Fashion Monthly, the model recalls the moment in March when she got engaged. "Obviously I said yes!" she says. "It was very surprising but we were very happy. Everything fits and everything is just right."

Bar, who lives in Israel and has hinted her wedding may be in Tel Aviv, doesn't give away any details about the nuptials, but does tell the magazine that her walk down the aisle will be "very simple." She explains, "Not a lot of people, not in a big place. Maybe outdoors, barefoot."

"Everything fits, and everything is just right," she says of her engagement to businessman Adi Ezra Photo: Instagram/@barrefaeli

And the pitter patter of little feet, bare or otherwise, is undoubtedly around the corner as Bar hopes to have a big brood like the one she belongs to in her own family. "I think this will be a decade of family," she says. "I come from a family of four children. A lot of moms could read this and think, 'Yeah, try having one first.' Hopefully, I will have a big family, but I'll take it one by one."

Having said “I love being in front of a camera. I always have. It’s my comfort zone,” it's no wonder Bar is a natural – and a regular on the world's "sexiest women" lists. Though, she admits that her body type kept her from a fashion career on the runway. "I've never done a catwalk because I was never skinny or tall enough," she says. "I was more of a sexy type of model, and catwalk models aren't so sexy."

With "amazing" mom and career woman Heidi Klum, who she says inspires her desire to "be able to do it all" Photo: Instagram / @barrefaeli

And does she see herself continuing to strike a pose for the world's fashion photographers once she starts a family? “I can definitely see myself still working when I have kids,” she told HELLO! in a separate interview. “Look at Heidi Klum, she is amazing. Not only is she fun, a smart girl and good at business – she has four kids. That for me is the ultimate goal: to be able to do it all.”

For more from Bar's Hello! Fashion Monthly interview, download the July 2015 issue of HFM on your Android device or from iTunes.