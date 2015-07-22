Nicky Hilton shares wedding photo to celebrate one-week anniversary

"One week ago," she captioned an image kissing her new husband, who looked dapper in a crisp black suit. The bride's beautiful dress can also be seen in all its glory.

James Rothschild and Nicky Hilton married on July 10 at Kensington Palace Photo: Instagram/@nickyhilton

The new Mr. and Mrs. Rothschild looked to be in a world of their own as they shared the intimate moment, while one of Nicky's bridesmaids helped smooth out the bride's flowing train.

While many women stay tight-lipped about the details of their wedding dress, Nicky was always open about her dream of walking down the aisle in a show-stopping Valentino gown.