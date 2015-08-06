The B-52's singer Kate Pierson marries longtime girlfriend in Hawaii

The "Love Shack" was more like the "Love Chapel" for Kate Pierson of the famed band The B-52's after she married her long-time partner Monica Coleman. The singer took to Facebook to post about the happy news and share pictures from the romantic day.

“It’s official!” Kate wrote earlier this week alongside a picture of the couple in dresses and leis on the beach in Hawaii. The 67-year-old later posted a close up snap writing, "Married now! @monicanation."

Kate and Monica dazzle in the wedding dresses for their Hawaiian nuptials Photo: Facebook/KatePierson

According to E! News: “The wedding was attended by the entire B52s band, Sia Furler and husband Erik Anders Lang were the witnesses. Sia performed the song she wrote for the couple ‘Crush Me With You Love’ on Pierson’s first solo album Guitars and Microphones and was accompanied by the famous Hawaii music group the Lim Family who serenaded the attendees during the event. Fred Schneider [fellow B52s founding member and vocalist] made the best man speech.”

Other B-52's band members attended the sweet ceremony Photo: Facebook/KatePierson

While the pair enjoyed a romantic wedding in Hawaii, Kate and Monica live with their dogs in upstate Woodstock, New York, but also call Atlanta and Athens, Georgia home. “Every time I go to Athens, it’s not just a trip down memory lane, there’s some surprise," she told myAJC. "I always meet somebody new or some crazy party happens or there’s some amazing event. It’s a magical place. When we started, there was nothing really happening as far as the music scene there. But there were still very creative people and we made our own fun. That was the whole point. I love Atlanta. I feel really at home in Atlanta. We spent a lot of time there. But Athens is like home to me.”

Kate became well-known in the 1980s when her band created party anthem songs "Rock Lobster,” “Love Shack” and “Roam.” Since then, the musician has been working on solo projects and released “Mister Sister" last winter in honor of the LGBT community.

