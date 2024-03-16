Real reason Prince William doesn't wear a wedding ring revealed

Many eyes have been on Princess Kate since her much-debated Mother's Day photo last weekend with a certain detail sticking out. The Princess of Wales, 42, opted to leave her iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring and her gold wedding band off.

Questions around the Princess' lack of rings were answered by her representatives with the Mirror reporting that, "Kate’s office simply responded to questions about her ring by stating the royal was 'at home' when the photo was taken."

© Getty William and Kate tied the knot in 2011

In public, the royal is never seen without her ring, however, the same is not true of her husband. Many have wondered why Prince William opts not to wear his ring, despite his brother Prince Harry always sporting his.

© Getty William doesn't wear a ring

The answer is simple - the Prince of Wales does not like jewellery of any kind and that has always been the case. A month before their 2011 wedding, St. James' Palace announced that William would not be given a ring when he and his bride exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey.

© Getty Princess Kate inherited Princess Diana's ring

A palace insider revealed at that time to The Mirror that William’s choice was one related to personal style. "He’s not one for jewellery," they explained. "He’s never worn any. He decided he didn't want to wear one now. It’s all down to personal preference."

© Getty Kate's engagement ring has great sentimental value

Meanwhile, in 2018, royal commentator Eloise Parker weighed in on the debate in an interview with Marie Claire. "Although it’s traditional for royal women to wear both an engagement ring and a wedding ring after they get married, it’s never been traditional for royal men to wear one," the royal expert said. "That’s why Prince Philip and Prince William don’t wear them. I think when you have a wedding watched by millions, everyone knows you’re married."

© Getty Charles opts for a signet ring

Despite being married to the Queen for over 70 years, Prince Philip never wore a wedding ring. In comparison, William's father King Charles does wear one – a signet ring on the little finger of his left hand.

© Getty Harry's personal choice has been to wear his ring

While the King wears a classic gold band, Harry is thought to have wanted a more modern look for the special piece of jewellery, choosing a sleek platinum design instead. Harry and Meghan asked court jewellers Cleave and Company to create their wedding jewellery, which the palace revealed in a statement just before the royal wedding.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged rings during their wedding service in 2018

"Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop," the notice read.

© Getty Kate wears her ring to public engagements

The tradition of women wearing wedding rings dates back to ancient Egypt, but it was only in the latter part of the last century that a small number of grooms started doing the same. World War II is thought to have triggered a seismic shift, with many Western men fighting overseas choosing to wear bands as a reminder of their wives and families back home.

A wedding band is usually worn on the fourth finger of the left hand because of an ancient belief that there was a vein running directly from that finger to the heart, which the Romans called 'vena amoris' – 'vein of love'.

© Getty Princess Kate's sapphire engagement ring is estimated to be worth £390k

Princess Kate's ring is made from gold taken from the Clogau St David's mine at Bontddu in north Wales.

Gold from the Clogau St David's mine has been used for a number of royal wedding bands, including those for the late Queen, the Queen Mother and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. The late Queen was presented with a fresh supply of gold by the mine in 1986 and it was from this that Kate's ring was made.