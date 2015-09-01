Emmy Rossum engaged to 'Mr. Robot' creator Sam Esmail

Emmy Rossum is going to be one stunning bride. The Shameless actress and the Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, 37, got engaged over the weekend in Los Angeles after dating for two years.

The joyful news, that People was first to share, comes while Sam, who writes and directs the new hit series is already on a high after he achieved success with his new U.S. drama. Sam also directed the 2014 film Comet, which starred his wife-to-be alongside actor Justin Long.

Sam proposed to Emmy in L.A. Photo: WireImage

The Phantom Of The Opera actress announced the two were dating when they appeared together at its June 2014 premiere. “He’s a bit of a nerd,” the 28-year-old said on Live! With Kelly & Michael in October 2014. “He doesn’t know chivalry too well, so we have to bust his chops a little bit and tell him every time a woman stood up and went to the restroom, he had to stand up.”

Emmy was previously married to music producer Justin Siegel, but the pair divorced after two years in 2010. Opening up about their divorce afterwards, she told InStyle Hair: "Everyone messes up in relationships and has peaks and valleys in their personal lives. When I realized it wasn't the end of the world, and I would keep on standing, I knew it was going to be OK."