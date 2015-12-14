Eva Longoria engaged to José Antonio Baston: All the details of the proposal

"Ummmm so this happened....#Engaged #Dubai #Happiness," wrote the former Desperate Housewives diva. In the romantic shot, the 40-year-old debuts her stunning engagement ring, which features a large ruby surrounded by diamonds.

The two went to Dubai to attend the Global Gift Gala at the 2015 Dubai International Film Festival. Eva kept her fans in the loop of their whirlwind trip via Snapchat, revealing that the couple enjoyed a champagne picnic before later riding on camels. José's proposal was clearly the cherry on the cake.

The Telenovela star broke her happy news with a romantic photograph of herself and her fiancé



Eva began dating the president of Televisa, Latin America's largest media company, in 2013. The actress has gushed about her new fiancé in the past, praising both his mind and his personal style.

"He's a good dresser," she told Ellen DeGeneres on her show last year. "I always have to step it up. It's exhausting."



