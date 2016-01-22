Mariah Carey's 35-carat engagement ring designer wanted to create 'iconic ring' for an 'iconic' diva

Boy are we obsessed with Mariah Carey’s engagement ring. The 45-year-old's fiancé, James Packer, popped the question to his love on Thursday in New York City with a show-stopping 35-carat diamond and platinum ring.

The Australian billionaire called on Mariah’s longtime friend Wilfredo Rosado to create the massive ring. The jewelry designer told Vogue, “I took the standards super high, and I wanted to create a ring that could not be measured up to.”

And at a whopping 35-carats it certainly can’t compare to other celebrity rings. The mom-of-two's new rock measures up to the same size as both Kim Kardashian (15-carats) and Beyonce’s (18-carats) rings put together.

When it came time to design the ring, Wilfredo said, “I wanted to create the most gorgeous ring for my dear friend, but I also wanted to create the most stunning ring for one of the most iconic divas of our generation.” However, with just two weeks to pull it off, he admitted that Mariah’s ring was the most challenging piece of jewelry he’s ever designed.

According to the singer’s friend, “[James] wanted to create something very rare and very beautiful around this diamond he chose, and I followed his lead.” The designer noted that he left an empty space on the backside of the band because Packer wanted to engrave a special message for his fiancée."

The New York based designer continued: “When it came down to it, I really wanted to create something for her that was about new beginning. I wanted to give her something super sophisticated and something that took away all of the embellishments that a lot of people use when they design engagement rings these days.”

He added, “But it is epic. It’s an epic ring for an epic time in her life.”