Hilary Swank announces her engagement and shows off ring

Love is certainly in the air for Hilary Swank and her tennis coach boyfriend Ruben Torres, who popped the question to his actress gilfriend while on a hike. The brunette beauty announced the good news with sweet snaps of the couple on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Oscar winner shared a loved up selfie of the pair on Instagram. "Went on a hike and this happened! I am so happy to share with you all, the engagement to my dear Ruben. #Engaged," she wrote alongside the photo.

Went on a hike and this happened! I am so happy to share with you all this exciting and incredible news... the engagement to my dear Ruben!!! #Engaged 😝💘💞 A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Mar 22, 2016 at 12:34pm PDT

Hilary and Ruben are engaged

Hilary and her beau, who have been dating since the summer of 2015, were enjoying a hike when Ruben decided to pop the question with a stunning ring.

The Million Dollar Baby star and Ruben made their first official appearance together on the red carpet in December 2015 and now they seem to be taking their relationship to the next level.

Ruben popped the question while the pair were on a hike

Colombia-born Ruben played tennis at University of Southern California before going pro. Now retired from tennis, he coaches the sport and also works as a financial adviser for UBS in Los Angeles.

This will be the second marriage for Hilary, who was previously married to Chad Lowe for ten years. The pair married in 1997 but divorced ten years later.

VIEW GALLERY

The couple made their first public appearance in December

When Hilary won her first Best Actress Academy Award in 2000 for Boys Don't Cry, she famously forgot to thank her husband in her acceptance speech. However, she remembered to thank him when won the award again in 2005, but in 2006 the pair separated and their divorce was finalised on November 1, 2007.

Following her divorce, the star dated Chad Campisis for five years, splitting in 2012, before she moved on with Laurent Fleury in 2014.

Last summer, the star announced she would be taking a break from work so she could focus on caring for her ailing father after he underwent a lung transplant.

Hilary has now started to take on new projects again having signed on to star with Ed Harris in The One Percent series, as well as providing one of the voices for the upcoming animated feature Spark.