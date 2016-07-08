Roberto Cavalli shares beautiful sketch of Ciara’s wedding dress

Ciara walked down the aisle on Wednesday in the most spectacular couture wedding dress, and the dress designer has shared the sketches for the memorising gown.

The Roberto Cavalli dress was designed by the design's Creative Director Peter Dundas, who posted the sketches on his Instagram account, captioned the beautiful drawings: "Ciara X Cavalli #howitbegins #couture#cavallicouture #dreambride#LoveYouC #fairytalewedding #superfunninght #cavallilife."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Peter Dundas shared sketches of the stunning gown

The sketches showed a sketch of Ciara wearing the stunning gown, which was adorned with elaborate embellishments, with a lace-up corset and beautiful laced bell sleeves along with a long flowing gown.

Peter also shared a photo of the singer wearing the dress as she made her way down the aisle with her new husband, Russell Wilson, and wrote: " Congratulations my dear friend Ciara and Russell Wilson. Looking like a fairytale princess bride in #CavalliCouture #NicestCouple #LoveYouForeverC #MrandMrsWilson."

The couple wed at Peckforton Castle, with stars including Kelly Rowland and LaLa Anthony acting as bridesmaids. An insider source spoke about their kiss at the ceremony, telling E! News: "It was not a quick kiss. They were locked. Everyone got so excited. [There] was not a dry eye in the room."

VIEW GALLERY



The couple married on Wednesday

Speaking about designing the dresses for both the bride and her bridesmaids, Peter told PeopleStyle: "I loved working on this with Ciara, and all her girls. It was a pleasure to be a part of her special day with Russell. Every girl's individual style is implemented in the design of their dress as well as their personality. Ciara made sure of that."

He also spoke about the bridesmaids wearing black, saying: "I think Ciara chose black as a bridesmaid colour because every woman feels confident in black — you can't go wrong."