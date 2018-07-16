Has Lisa Riley just found the fairytale wedding venue to match her regal dream dress? The Loose Women star lived out one of her “all time dreams” to celebrate her birthday

Lisa Riley fulfilled one of her "all time dreams" to celebrate her birthday at the weekend, by paying a visit to Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany. The incredible Bavarian castle was the inspiration for Disney’s Cinderella castle – and we can’t help but think it would make the perfect wedding venue for Lisa, who recently announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend Al.

Sharing a photo of herself standing in the grounds of the castle, Lisa told fans: "So I have had the most INCREDIBLE birthday weekend, living out one of my all time DREAMS to go to Neuschwanstein Castle, the ULTIMATE fairytale castle… it was EVERYTHING I wanted it to be and so so so much more. The entire place is breathtaking, still finding new hideouts. I seriously don’t want to leave and come home. One thing is for sure my 42nd birthday has been MAGICAL."

Lisa Riley visited Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany

While it isn’t currently possible to get married inside Neuschwanstein Castle, a number of packages are available that offer newlyweds the opportunity to take a horse and carriage ride through the Hohenschwangau valley before having a photoshoot outside the castle – providing a fairytale backdrop to their wedding photos. It would be particularly fitting for Lisa, who recently expressed her desire to try a wedding dress similar to the Alexander McQueen gown Pippa Middleton wore for the royal wedding in 2011.

Speaking to HELLO! in a Facebook Live interview, Lisa said: "I like the idea of the Pippa Middleton bum dress because I work so hard on my bum. So if I WAS to think about a dress... if there was a sort of visualisation, then the fact that I spend my life in squat to keep my Pippa Middleton [bum] up -- that would be the case." The doting aunt also wants to make sure that her two nephews Jake and Josh have key roles – and outfits – at her nuptials. "I would want Jakey and Josh looking really funky," she said.

And it’s unlikely we’ll know where and when Lisa and her partner do tie the knot, as they don’t have any plans to divulge the details beforehand. When asked if she has a date set, the former Emmerdale actress replied: "No and I've said that – I don’t even know why it's interesting. No, we don’t have a date whatsoever and I don’t think we would tell… we would just sort of like disappear."