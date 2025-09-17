Meet Candace Cameron Bure's famous new son-in-law

The two started off as friends

The love birds shared with People on their wedding day: "It's almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like. It's surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways. There is nothing better than marrying your best friend." They also expressed their gratitude towards everyone's support and added: "This day is also so much more than just a celebration of our love, it's a reminder of how blessed we are to be surrounded by the most incredible family and friends — people who have cheered us on, shaped us, and stood by us."

Bradley lovingly emphasized his devoted loyalty towards Natasha and shared: "Marriage to me is making a lifelong commitment to the person that you were born to be with. Natasha is that for me. I get to wake up every day and choose her and honor her. She is everything I've ever wanted." Natasha chimed in: "I'm choosing Bradley every single day — in the fun and exciting times, and also the quiet or harder moments. We're building a life together, side by side. We both have so many dreams and aspirations that we get to conquer as one now. Bradley is my best friend and I'm so lucky to get a partner for life through it all."