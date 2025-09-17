Meet Candace Cameron Bure's famous new son-in-law

Candace Cameron Bure has welcomed a new member to her family with open arms. Her daughter Natasha married Bradley Steven Perry, who is the Hallmark star's new son-in-law. The pair tied the knot on September 14 and Candace took to Instagram to share her excitement and happiness from the big news. The actress posted a plethora of wholesome pictures from the special day with the main picture being a lovely family photo of the newlyweds, Candace and her husband Valeri Bure, as they were all smiles while being surrounded by a canopy of gorgeous white roses. Find out all about Bradley.
Bradley got his start as a young child actor
Who is Bradley Steven Perry?
Bradly got his start as an actor at the young age of eight. He made appearances in the movies Choose Connor and Magnificent Max in 2007. In 2008 he also made a guest appearance on CBS's Without a Trace. He continued to act in Opposite Day, Old Dogs and The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard.
The child actor got his big break in 2010, thanks to Disney Channel's sitcom, Good Luck Charlie from 2010 to 2014. He also partook in the movie Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure, which was a High School Musical spinoff in 2011.
He continued to appear in movies such as Pants on Fire and the series Lab Rats: Elite Force, during which he made his directorial debut. The young star was also a baseball player on a local team during his down-time away from set.
He has entered a new era
What has Bradley been up to lately?
After acting for over a decade, Bradley decided to give something new a try. In 2022, he launched a podcast with his Lab Rats: Elite Force co-star Jake Short. The podcast was originally called Hit the Brake but it has since been changed to The Sit and Chat. The duo often interviews guests from the entertainment industry, as they talk share hilarious and candid stories with the hosts. Aside from that, Bradley has also developed a deep love for cooking. He created a YouTube cooking series titled Cooking with Bradley only a year after his podcast came out.
The two really hit it off in 2024
Bradley and Natasha's dating timeline
The newlyweds started off as friends who were both in relationships when they met. In December 2023, Bradley got into a car crash and Natasha commented on one of his posts to inquire about his health, and that's how they began communicating more consistently. Bradley hard-launched their relationship on Instagram in July 2024 and the post featured a blurry picture of him kissing a woman. Although the woman wasn't visible, he tagged Natasha to make it known that they were together. Fast forward to April 2025, and the couple was engaged in front of their families.
The two started off as friends
What have Bradley and Natasha said about their relationship?
The love birds shared with People on their wedding day: "It's almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like. It's surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways. There is nothing better than marrying your best friend." They also expressed their gratitude towards everyone's support and added: "This day is also so much more than just a celebration of our love, it's a reminder of how blessed we are to be surrounded by the most incredible family and friends — people who have cheered us on, shaped us, and stood by us."
Bradley lovingly emphasized his devoted loyalty towards Natasha and shared: "Marriage to me is making a lifelong commitment to the person that you were born to be with. Natasha is that for me. I get to wake up every day and choose her and honor her. She is everything I've ever wanted." Natasha chimed in: "I'm choosing Bradley every single day — in the fun and exciting times, and also the quiet or harder moments. We're building a life together, side by side. We both have so many dreams and aspirations that we get to conquer as one now. Bradley is my best friend and I'm so lucky to get a partner for life through it all."
Candace loves the two together
What does Candace think of Bradley?
The Full House star shared a loving carousel of the newlyweds on her social media and captioned it: "We introduce to you Mr. And Mrs. Perry!! A huge congratulations to the sweetest Bradley Perry and our beautiful daughter Natasha Bure on the celebration of their marriage!" She continued: "We couldn't have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl. Natasha, you are radiant inside and out and are already the best wife to your beloved. My heart swells with happiness for you two. We love you both so much. May God bless all the days of your lives together," she expressed with three heart emojis.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage