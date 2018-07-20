Victoria Beckham reveals more details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding The fashion designer was a guest at the nuptials on 19 May in Windsor

Victoria Beckham has revealed that an affordable replica of the dress she wore at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding is now available to buy. The 44-year-old fashion designer created the piece as part of the Victoria Beckham pre-spring/summer 2019 ready-to-wear collection - and it's priced at £1495 ($1,959). The divine number features long slit sleeves, a slashed neckline, and flared hemline.

Victoria Beckham is selling a replica of the dress she wore at the royal wedding

"I went to a very special wedding recently and wanted to wear something that felt feminine, and appropriate, but that also had a bit of an edge to it," she told her Instagram followers on Friday. "This dress was the perfect choice, I felt great in it all day and knew I wanted to make it available for my customer this summer." She added: "[It has] a nice slash down the front to get some skin out, it makes it feel feminine and makes it feel quite sexy, but still appropriate. And then we've got these slits in the sleeves, so when I wore it I had it open so I could get some arm out."

MORE: All the times Victoria Beckham smiled at the royal wedding

Speaking about the moments before the nuptials, which took place on 19 May at Windsor Castle, Victoria continued: "It was the hottest day that I think England has ever had… I was sitting in the car for two hours before I got to the royal wedding and I felt cool and comfortable, so it's perfect for summer." The Spice Girls star and her husband David Beckham were some of the lucky guests who were invited.

Loading the player...

On what it was like to witness the ceremony first-hand, Victoria recently told Evening Standard: "It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding. It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them. Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him." She added: "Quite honestly, it was such a relief not to be hugely pregnant at this royal wedding that it was a joy to be able to choose anything I wanted to wear."

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: THE STORY OF THEIR LOVE