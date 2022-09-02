See the best photos of David and Victoria Beckham from their 25-year romance The stars have been married for over two blissful decades

David and Victoria Beckham are one of the most well-known power couples in the world. Join us at HELLO! as we revisit some of their best moments with some romantic photos.

PHOTOS: Victoria Beckham's 9 most dramatic wedding guest outfits of all time

After meeting in 1997, Manchester United footie ace David Beckham and Spice Girl star Victoria Adams became one of the celebrity world's hottest couples. They married just under two years later, and brand Posh and Becks was born - the rest was history!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham's love story in photos

"My wife picked me out of a soccer sticker book. And I chose her off the telly... It felt straight away like we'd always been meant to be together," wrote David in his autobiography, shortly after their wedding. But it's not always been plain sailing for the iconic couple.

In 2018, David opened up about the realities of marriage, revealing on Australian TV show The Sunday Project: "To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it's always hard work. It becomes a little more complicated."

In their early days the couple's star status quickly rose - thanks in part to their penchant for appearing at showbiz parties in matching outfits.

Soon, they were the most talked-about pairing in the country, and given the nickname Posh and Becks by the tabloids that charted their every move.

READ: 6 of the Beckhams' marriage secrets

David got down on one knee and popped the question on January 25 1998, slipping a three-carat, marquise-cut sparkler from Boodle and Dunthorpe on Victoria's finger.

The footballer ordered himself some serious bling to mark the occasion too - a matching engagement band set with 96 diamonds. Both rings cost a total of £200,000. Shortly after announcing their engagement the couple celebrated their happy news with a romantic holiday in Marbella, Spain.

By March 1999, the nation was delighted when he and Victoria announced the birth of their first child – a son. They called the baby boy Brooklyn – because they were in the New York district when they found out they were expecting. This would kick off a trend for the growing Beckham family.

READ: David Beckham reveals how wife Victoria still impresses him 25 years into relationship

At a photo op outside their home in July 1999, the couple were brimming with happiness. And with good reason – they were about to fly to Ireland to tie the knot. The country's most high-profile couple wed at the Emerald Isle's imposing Luttrellstown Castle, with David's team mate Gary Neville as best man, and baby Brooklyn acting as ring-bearer.

MORE: David Beckham pokes fun at Victoria during Aspen hike – and she has the best response

The bride wore an ivory Vera Wang creation, and they said their vows in front of a star-studded wedding party including the Spice Girls, Bobby Charlton and David Seaman. As they become man and wife, a single dove was released as a symbol of their love.

Later that year, they purchased a £7.5 million mansion in Hertfordshire, affectionately dubbed Beckingham Palace by the media - and 'Brand Beckham' was born.

In 2002 they became proud parents for the second time, as baby son Romeo was born in London. Speaking outside the hospital, David gushed: "You're always nervous having children but it's the most beautiful thing in the world, so we're both delighted." And, explaining the unusual moniker, he added: "It's just a name we love".

The following year, in-demand David was snapped up by Spanish giants Real Madrid for a cool £25 million in 2003 – and, naturally, the whole clan upped and moved to the Spanish capital.

The same year, David picked up an OBE from the Queen – and, naturally, proud Victoria was on hand to celebrate his achievement.

In 2004, the seemingly perfect couple's marriage was rocked by sensational claims that the footballer had been conducting an affair with his Madrid-based assistant Rebecca Loos (above left). After a media frenzy surrounding what experts called the biggest story since the death of Princess Diana, David issued a statement slamming the allegations as "ludicrous".

Victoria stood by her man. "I'm not going to lie: it was a really tough time. It was hard for our entire families. But I realised a lot of people have a price," she later said of the scandal.

They put the episode behind them and in February the following year they welcomed third son Cruz. "He's gorgeous, healthy and his mum is very good so we're a very happy family. He's got Victoria's lips and nose," said proud dad David.

READ: Victoria Beckham reveals favourite hangover cure – and it's so unexpected

Putting an end to the tumultuous Madrid-based chapter in their lives, the Beckhams cemented their A-list status with a hotly-anticipated move to Los Angeles in July 2007. David had signed a contract with football team LA Galaxy.

And it wasn't long after their arrival that they began making a multitude of Hollywood friends – including Tom Cruise and his wife Katie Holmes, and Will Smith and his wife Jada.

It soon became apparent that the Beckham clan, pictured in New York, were revelling in their new lives in America. Despite Victoria's Spice Girls commitments – the group had reformed and embarked upon a sell-out world tour in December 2007 – their marriage seemed stronger than ever. And their boys had well and truly settled into life in America.

"We love it here. It's good weather and the children are secure," the fashionista has said. "And the main thing is that America is a country where men and women are equal, and the sky's the limit for your career. So I think we'll live here for a while."

The family were overjoyed in July 2011 when Victoria welcomed Harper Seven, the first little girl to be born into the Beckham clan. "Baby Harper is the most beautiful baby girl I have ever seen," the former Spice Girl tweeted. "I have fallen in love all over again. We feel so blessed and the boys love their baby sister so much."

There was no maternity leave for Victoria. The mum-of-four was soon back on the promotional trail for her fashion label, taking Harper with her on trips to New York Fashion Week and China.

In 2013, after more than twenty years in the sport, David officially announced his retirement from football. In a statement, he explained: "Nothing will ever completely replace playing the game I love. However, I feel like I'm starting a new adventure and I'm genuinely excited about what lies ahead. I'm fortunate to have been given many opportunities throughout my career and now I feel it's my time to give back."

This was also the year the Beckhams moved back to the UK, buying a lavish mansion in West London.

After his retirement, David signed on for more lucrative deals. In 2014, the dad-of-four launched his own whisky called Haig Club. Victoria, meanwhile, opened her new clothing store in London's Dover Street - much to the delight of several fans thanks to her chic approach to style.

Victoria was also named the UK's most successful entrepreneur of 2014. The former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer topped the list compiled for business magazine Management Today, based on strong sales, the number of jobs she has created and her estimated overall wealth. In just five years, the turnover of Victoria's fashion business rose from £1million to £30million.

After celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary in 2015, Victoria was forced to quash any rumours that her marriage was in trouble, insisting that they "have nothing to prove".

She told Grazia: "I am blessed to have a wonderful husband and beautiful, healthy, happy children. Yes, we travel a lot with our respective businesses and charitable commitments, but we always make time for each other as a couple and as a family."

She added: "David and I have nothing to prove. We love each other, look out for each other and are strong as both partners and parents."

Now both with Instagram accounts, the pair share various pictures from home and tributes to one another on special milestones. For their 17th wedding anniversary in 2016, Victoria was first with her moving tribute, sharing a snap of her embracing David shortly after becoming Mrs Beckham. She wrote: "I feel so loved and truly blessed. My best friend, my love. The kindest man who inspires me every day. Happy birthday to the best husband and daddy in the world! EVER! #HappilyEverAfter."

Retired footballer David was quick to post his own heartfelt message, and the star shared another stunning image from their nuptials alongside it. He said: "Wow 17 years ago to the day this happened… I was lucky to meet someone who has the same drive and wanted the same things in life… We have created 4 beautiful children that I couldn't wish for a more loving and caring mummy for them… Happy anniversary I love u." [sic]

At the end of the year, it was revealed that Victoria was named on the Queen's New Year's Honours list and was set to be awarded an OBE for services to fashion and charitable causes. She also has been working in her UN role since 2014.

Victoria wasn't the first person in the Beckham family to receive an OBE - her husband David was honoured with one in 2003 (pictured) - something he describes as his proudest moment. "That day was special for me because I brought my grandparents with me, it made me proud that I could bring them to somewhere that they worshipped for their whole lives," he said. "Meeting the Queen, it doesn’t get better than that."

At the start of 2017, David revealed that he and his wife Victoria renewed their wedding vows. Speaking about their lavish wedding back in 1999 during the 75th anniversary edition of Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the retired footballer said: "We did throw a lot at it. We have renewed our vows since then and it was a lot more private, there were about six people there in our house."

In April 2017, David paid a touching tribute to his wife after she was awarded an OBE. Proudly sharing a photo of the fashion designer with her OBE outside Buckingham Palace on Instagram, he wrote: "Today was a special day, this young lady was awarded an OBE and as a family we couldn't be prouder... A hard working woman, mother and wife... congratulations," accompanied with a love heart emoji.

In June 2017, the mother-of-four shared the secret behind her successful partnership with David in a new interview with Vogue Netherlands. The key, she said, is that she and David "have a lot of fun together". She added: "If I really was as miserable as I look in some of those paparazzi pictures, my children wouldn't be as happy as they are. And I certainly wouldn't be married anymore."

Speaking on the Today show just months prior, Victoria said of her partner: "He's my soulmate. He's the most incredible husband. We complement each other. He inspires me every day, with the children, with the way he treats me; it just works. We are lucky to have each other."

In January 2019, David and Victoria marked 21 years since they became engaged. The couple both shared sweet photos from their engagement announcement on social media, with Victoria admitting: "Can’t believe this was 21 years ago!!!"

Following almost 20 years of marriage in the public eye, Victoria admitted that the constant speculation about their relationship was frustrating. Speaking to The Guardian, she said: "It can get quite frustrating. But I leave it to my PR team. I don’t get involved."

It came after many loved-up appearances together on the red carpet and in Instagram posts shared by the couple, proving that Brand Beckham is very much full of love.

A few months later that June, the picture-perfect family enjoyed a fun family trip to Miami. The couple both shared a number of happy pics from the holiday on their Instagram Stories, as did sons Romeo and Cruz.

Proud dad David also posted a sweet family shot on his main account, writing: "Thank you Miami what a beautiful week, creating special memories and so excited @intermiamicf… so many more to come." The family's holiday coincided with David's visit to new club Inter Miami CF's academy, which he also happily shared with fans on social media.

During lockdown, the lovebirds continued to give their fans an intimate insight into their lives together. This snap was taken on Victoria's 47th birthday in April, and she marked: "Thank you @davidbeckham for making my birthday so special. I love you so much!!! Kisses @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.