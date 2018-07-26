Millie Mackintosh reminisces on Hugo Taylor's proposal with never-before-seen snaps The couple got engaged one year ago today

Millie Mackintosh was feeling nostalgic as she celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday - one year to the day since her husband Hugo Taylor proposed. The newlywed, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO!, shared photos of the moment Hugo popped the question during a holiday to Greece last summer.

One photo showed Millie sat in a white bikini on the balcony at their hotel, with a special breakfast of scrambled eggs and fresh fruit. "This time last year just before @hugotaylorlondon asked me to be his wife," Millie captioned the photo, before sharing another of the two of them together moments after he proposed. "And I said yes! Now all my birthdays feel extra special," Millie wrote.

Millie Mackintosh has shared a photo of the moment she and Hugo Taylor got engaged

The couple got engaged during a holiday to celebrate Millie's birthday, and recently married in front of their friends and family at Whithurst Park in West Sussex. "The whole day has felt like an out-of-body experience," Millie told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "Even in my wildest dreams I didn’t imagine it would be this perfect. I am so excited to finally be married to Hugo – he’s the love of my life." "It’s been everything we dreamed of times a thousand," Hugo added. "I’ve never been happier."

MORE: See new photos of Millie and Hugo's wedding cake, decor and more

Stars including Spencer Matthews – Hugo’s best man – and his pregnant wife Vogue Williams attended the nuptials, as well as Jodie Kidd, Poppy Delevingne, former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, model Zara Martin and Made in Chelsea stars Rosie Fortescue, Jamie Laing and Oliver Proudlock. The ceremony itself was a religious blessing as the couple had married three days previously in an official service at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London, attended only by close family.

The couple got engaged on Millie's 28th birthday

But their big day in West Sussex was a more traditional affair, with the bride wearing a stunning bespoke Kate Halfpenny dress with detachable ‘double bubble’ sleeves. Aside from an assortment of bridesmaids and pageboys, Millie was also accompanied up the aisle by her family pug Mabel. "It wouldn’t be right to get married without Mabel," smiled Millie. "She’s one of the family."

STORY: See the idyllic Greek hotel where Millie and Hugo got engaged