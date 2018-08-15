Priyanka Chopra shows off enormous engagement ring for the first time The actress became engaged to Nick Jonas last month

Priyanka Chopra has given fans a sneak peak of her engagement ring for the very first time. The 36-year-old, who is believed to be engaged to boyfriend Nick Jonas, was seen showing off a large diamond ring at a party in Mumbai, India. Fellow Bollywood star Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share pictures from the star-studded festivities, alongside the caption: "Peecee and I getting our pouts in order!" Priyanka and Nick first sparked dating rumours at the end of May when they were pictured out and about on a series of dates in Los Angeles. In June, Meghan Markle's close friend then introduced the 25-year-old singer to her mum during a visit to her native India.

Priyanka Chopra has seemingly confirmed her engagement

It's rumoured that the A-list couple, who started officially dating in May, became engaged during their joint trip to London when the Bollywood beauty celebrated her 36th birthday last month. "They are so happy," a source told People magazine at the time. "His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they're all really excited for him. He's definitely very serious about her."

News of the engagement was fuelled further when Ali Abbas Zafar, the director for Priyanka's film Bharat, tweeted that the actress is no longer a part of the project due to a "special reason". He tweeted: "Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life."

