Priyanka Chopra is set to marry boyfriend Nick Jonas, according to a new report. The A-list couple, who started dating in May, are said to have become engaged during their trip to London when the Bollywood beauty celebrated her 36th birthday last week. "They are so happy," a source told People magazine. "His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they're all really excited for him. He's definitely very serious about her."

News of the engagement was fuelled further when Ali Abbas Zafar, the director for Priyanka's film Bharat tweeted that the actress is no longer a part of the project due to a "special reason". He tweeted: "Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life."

Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 25, first sparked dating rumours at the end of May when they were pictured out and about on a series of dates in Los Angeles. Last month, Meghan Markle's close friend introduced Nick to her mum during a visit to her native India. Proving their strength, American singer Nick then brought his girlfriend along to his cousin's wedding in New Jersey. Priyanka was recently asked about dating the JoBro. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the star dodged the question when host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly asked, "Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn't he like 11-years-old?" She refused to say anything other than that their Met Gala date in 2017 was strictly orchestrated by Ralph Lauren designs.

