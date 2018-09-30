Exclusive! Ollie Locke's first engagement photos with fiance Gareth Locke Congratulations!

Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke and his fiancé Gareth Locke have posed for their first ever photoshoot together in Hello! magazine. In an exclusive interview to accompany the shoot, the couple reveal how Gareth popped the question to Ollie late last month. Ollie told Hello!: "We decided to go for a lovely walk with Bear in Kensington Park Gardens which is my favourite park and we came across the Peter Pan statue, which is my favourite statue. I walked towards Gareth who was just standing there and he gave me a hug…" Gareth continued: "I was 200 yards away and I was thinking 'I have got to do this now'."

The couple also revealed they are going to join their surnames together when they are married. Ollie explains: "We are going to be Locke-Locke. I like the idea that his family and my family will be joined together." Ollie also explains how their ten-year friendship turned to romance earlier this year when they spent the weekend at the home of a mutual friend.

Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke

We were sat in front of a fire for two hours and I realised that things had changed between us," Ollie recalls with a smile on his face. "I thought he was the one very early on; I was pretty sure that this was something that would be for the rest of my life." Gareth says the fact that they knew each other for so long helped things move fast. "We were both in different places in our lives when we first met, but I definitely think it came at the right time and if it came any earlier I think it would probably have been very different."

