Huge congratulations to Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke! The 30-year-old has revealed he is engaged to his partner Gareth Locke. "After nearly a decade of putting my personal life on camera, I've finally found someone who I know I am going to spend the rest of my life with," he told HELLO! on Tuesday. "Gareth and myself can’t wait to share the journey so far with you in Hello Magazine out on Monday." The TV star also took to his Instagram page to share a snippet of the announcement from The Times, writing: "I have known him for 10 years, and at many of my most important life moments he was in the background. Earlier this year we realised that what we had both been looking for was standing in front of us all along, the greatest hint was probably that we already have the same surname!"

Sharing his delight, the MIC star added: "I have never been happier and can't wait to spend the rest of my life with someone who makes me smile like this every day! On Sunday I said yes Xx @garethplocke." Gareth also wrote on social media: "Feeling blessed, he said yes! Love you @ollielockeworld." Fans rushed to post their congratulations, with one commenting: "Congratulations, you deserve all the happiness in the world." Another remarked: "Congratulations you beautiful people! Lovely news! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness..."

News of the engagement comes months after Ollie opened up about his struggle to find love – he also appeared in Celebs Go Dating earlier this year in a bid to find his perfect match. "I struggle with confidence quite a lot," he told MailOnline in February. "I used to do quite well with women and yet I still haven't mastered men. I know that sounds silly but it's something you have to learn. I have never had a boyfriend." Ollie first found fame on Made In Chelsea when it started in 2011, he then went on to Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls and Celebrity Big Brother.

