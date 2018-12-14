Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse's wedding plans HELLO! has all the details

Kylie Minogue and her fiancé Joshua Sasse are planning to tie the knot in Italy. The couple have been holidaying on the Greek island of Sifnos and it was then that the groom-to-be let slip his plans. A source on the island told HELLO!: "Joshua has been telling his friends in Greece about their plans to marry in Italy." The comment comes after the actor, 28, was forced to deny reports that he and Kylie, 48, had secretly married in Greece. The duo were guests at the One for the Boys Fashion Ball at London's Victoria and Albert Museum to raise awareness of cancer in men. Kylie, who was performing at the event just days after it was reported that she had wed Joshua on a Greek island, looked like a goddess in green in a floor-length ruched gown by Dsquared2, accessorised with Christian Louboutin peep-toe sandals with hot-pink tassels.

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse plan to marry this summer

Joshua looked dapper in a black tailored dinner suit and bow tie, accessorised with a trilby. Hearing of the story, Joshua told his Twitter followers: "Apparently I was at a big fat Greek wedding... wish I'd been there!" Adding the hashtag #rumoursrumoursrumours, he also tagged Kylie, who then retweeted him. However, the rumour mill was later restarted after Joshua mischievously shared a poeon Instagram with the title To My Wife.

The couple will be following in the footsteps of other stars who have married in Italy. The country boasts some of the most beautiful and picturesque wedding venues in the world, luring A-listers such as George and Amal Clooney and Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to tie the knot there.

The couple will say "I do" in Italy

Joshua knows Italy well: his two-year-old son Sebastian, from his relationship with Italian socialite Francesca Cini, lives there. The exes, who never married, separated when Sebastian was a young boy but Joshua still maintains a good relationship with his son.

Kylie and Joshua announced their engagement in February

The Galavant star and his fiancée Kylie announced their engagement in February, having met at the end of last year. Their whirlwind romance will be sealed this summer when they say "I do".