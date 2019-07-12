How Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie's weddings helped to break royal records It was a big year for the royal family

With the birth of two royal babies and two royal weddings, 2018 was a memorable year for the British royals. And it has been revealed that the exciting events attracted a record number of visitors to the official residences of Her Majesty The Queen, with some 3.3 million people going to get a closer look at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and The Palace of Holyroodhouse among others.

Windsor Castle, in particular, had its highest-ever annual attendance, welcoming 1,744,108 visitors. As the setting of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in May, as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s nuptials in October, it’s no wonder so many people were keen to visit.

Record visitors went to Windsor Castle in the past year

The historic castle hosted a special exhibition of Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding outfits in October, featuring commentary from the Duke and Duchess on the choices they had made for their big day. Meanwhile, in March, A Royal Wedding: HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank, showcased pieces from the second royal wedding of 2018 – including the bride’s Peter Pilotto wedding dress.

MORE: 8 royal wedding venues and residences where you can marry too

Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding exhibition is now on display at the Queen’s official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, which also welcomed a record number of visitors in the past year. Some 455,201 visitors explored the palace in the past year, with attendance also boosted by a special events programme in honour of St. David’s Day on 1 December, when admission was free.

Windsor Castle has hosted exhibitions for both recent royal weddings

That’s not all; the Royal Collection Trust also reported record retail sales, with an increase of £3.5million from the year before. This is down to impressive sales of commemorative goods celebrating both royal weddings, as well as the birth of Prince Louis and the Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday. What a year!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.