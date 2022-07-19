Wedding heatwave hacks! 7 expert tips to deal with hot weather on your big day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When you think of wedding weather woes, rain dampening your big day is normally the first thing that springs to mind. But what if temperatures soar and you find yourself dealing with a heatwave?

Sunny days can cause just as many problems, with your venue, choice of drinks and beauty look just some of the things you'll need to consider. While you may normally spend a heatwave in the refreshing water of the paddling pool or cooking up a storm on your BBQ, it can be harder to keep cool for a big celebration like a wedding.

Take a look at what wedding expert Lisa Forde from Tree of Hearts and Rima Barakeh, deputy editor at Hitched.co.uk recommend if you find the weather heating up on your big day…

Rethink your beauty look

There's enough pressure to look and feel your best on your wedding day, without adding in the challenge of hot weather. If you're worried about your makeup melting in the heat, speak to your makeup artist who should have some clever tricks to keep you looking picture-perfect all day long – say goodbye to smudged mascara and streaky foundation!

Rima also added that SPF is your best friend in the warm weather, but it needs to be carefully incorporated into your skincare prep. "You’ll definitely want to add SPF throughout the day, so consider using a lighter foundation and base to avoid suffocating your skin, and then top up throughout the day with a non-oily face SPF in a spray bottle," she said.

Choose floaty wedding dresses and cool colours

"It’s also worth investing in an on-the-day powder to blot your skin when it becomes shiny, something that is literally unavoidable in soaring temperatures!"

When it comes to your hairstyle, Lisa suggested the bride and bridesmaids choose an updo or a style that keeps their hair off the face, neck and back. Not only will it keep you cool but it will prevent your hair from getting frizzy.

Choose cool, comfy clothing

Floaty bridal dresses that don't cling to your body and half-lined suits with lighter cotton shirts may help the bridal party stay comfortable, Lisa said.

Rima, meanwhile, said short-sleeved shirts and shorts could come in handy for grooms, while brides may want to change for their evening reception, and swap their heels for flats or flip-flops.

"For those planning to wear a heavy wedding dress, now’s the time to consider a second outfit for post-ceremony celebrations that is more suited to the weather. No one will blame you for changing out of your gown in this weather, in fact, they will likely praise you for it!" Rima continued.

Offer booze-free drinks

Lemonade or soda water are great alternatives to alcohol

It's widely known that drinking alcohol can increase dehydration, which is why it's best to offer booze-free drinks to guests. In fact, ditching alcohol altogether is becoming increasingly popular, with the National Wedding Survey revealing as many as 1 in 10 couples chose to have tee-total weddings in 2021.

Rima suggests swapping Prosecco for Nozeco or sipping on a glass of flavoured soda water or refreshing homemade lemonade.

Meanwhile, Lisa said brides and grooms could add tasty ice lollies to your 'Pimp your Prosecco' stand if you don't want to get rid of alcohol entirely.

Stay hydrated

On the subject of drinks, enter the hydration station! Encourage guests to drink plenty of water by having a dedicated area to get water.

"You can make these look super pretty by using vintage water dispensers and filling each one with garnishes such as cucumber, lemons or lime to give it an elevated feel. Make sure this station is either indoors, in the shade or accompanied by lots of ice to avoid warm water - no one wants to drink that!" Rima said.

Lisa also recommended handing out bottles of water to guests as they arrive, alongside parasols and hand fans.

Find shelter in the shade

Find out if your wedding venue offers shaded areas to keep cool

An outdoor wedding can quickly become uncomfortable if there's no shade to escape the sun. Rima suggests: "Contact your venue to check that they are able to provide shaded areas for you and your guests. If you have exclusive use of your wedding venue, it may be that they move you to different areas where natural shade is available as the sun moves position."

Alternatively, marquees, parasols and gazebos can offer temporary shade, or you may be able to move the ceremony indoors to make use of air conditioning.

"Most venues should have a plan or resources readily available for extremely hot weather but it’s important to check in before the wedding day so that you’re not trying to problem-solve on the big day," she added.

Take care of vulnerable guests

Young children, the elderly, pets and suppliers are all people who may be at extra risk of sunstroke and sunburn, so Rima said it's best to assign someone from the wedding party to make sure they are hydrated and away from too much direct sunlight.

Make sure dogs and other vulnerable guests have plenty of water

"Whether you’re inviting your dog to be a ringbearer, or having a petting zoo as entertainment, these animals aren’t able to make sensible decisions for themselves and will feel the effects of the higher temps faster than humans. Again, ensure someone is tasked with keeping them cool, hydrated and safe in the hotter weather," she said.

Meanwhile, those involved in the behind-the-scenes running of your wedding day, such as photographers, wedding planners and caterers, often don't get food or drink breaks, so make sure they have the time to get refreshments.

Heatwave friendly favours

Wedding tokens don't have to be limited to shot glasses or mini macarons. Rima says you can include the following heatwave-friendly wedding favours to keep guests cool all day:

Miniature bottles of SPF are a cute and fun way to prevent sunburn – which is not the lasting memory you want for your guests!

Small electric fans (and their all-important batteries) are nothing short of heaven-sent when it comes to the heat.

Flip-flops are a great way to ensure your guests dance all night long.

Reusable water bottles personalised with guests' names can encourage guests to stay hydrated.

Mini mosquito-repelling candles can keep pesky flies and mosquitos at bay.

Wedding suncream, £47.43 for pack of 12, Etsy

