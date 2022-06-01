20 best hen party themes to suit every bride: Pirates, superheroes and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Organising a hen party? It can seem like a mammoth task to bring together all of the bride's closest friends and family for her special celebration, especially when you have to take into account everyone's interests.

One great way to unite the bridal party and break the ice is to have a theme – not only will it help everyone prepare their outfits for the occasion, but it will also help you refine your decorations, cake and more. Whether you're after traditional themes like black and white or funny themes such as grannies or superheroes, we've done the brainstorming for you. Take a look at the best options for all brides, no matter the budget…

Traditional hen party themes

Pirates

A pretty simple one that everyone will enjoy is a pirate theme – a pirate hat, nautical T-shirt or plastic sword are all easy to track down online.

Pirate hat, £3.99, Amazon

Angels and devils

Enter horn headbands and angel wings! Whether the bride wants to choose the bridal white angel or chooses a flirty red devil costume, the rest of the hen party can dress in the opposite colour to make her stand out.

Angel wings outfit, £39.80, Etsy

Cops and robbers

Face paint and fake handcuffs are easy ways to get into the theme. Plus, you can take it one step further by organising an escape room for a fun activity.

Cheerleaders

If you've been lucky enough to be part of a cheerleading group, this may even be a case of recycling an old sports outfit! Otherwise, some pom poms should do the trick.

Black and white

For an elegant and timeless theme, get the bride in her favourite white outfit while the rest of her friends and family dress in black – and you won't be short of decorations.

Sparkles

Add a touch of glam to the event with some sparkles. Who wouldn't want to don their best glitzy outfit?

Masquerade

Mask up with a masquerade theme! You could even host a crafts session during the day where the entire bridal party shows off their artistic talents by making their own mask.

Black lace masks, £9.90, Etsy

Pool party

This one is pretty self-explanatory – get your swimsuits at the ready!

Personalised swimsuits, £20.50, Etsy

Pyjama party

Make the day extra memorable with some personalised PJs, which will also come in handy the night before the wedding.

Festival

Bunting and flower garlands are right on trend for summer, so even if you're not heading to a real-life festival you can easily transform your garden into a venue for the hen do.

Eras

Love 1920s flappers outfits? Or maybe the 1970s dancing queens? Get creative by choosing an era and let everyone choose their own outfits.

Funny hen party themes

Superheroes

You're sure to get some photo-worthy moments if you dress as your favourite superheroes – just make sure nobody copies the bride's choice! Spiderman, Elastigirl or Cat Woman, take your pick.

Grannies

Who said a hen do had to be glamorous? If the bride doesn't take herself too seriously, a granny theme filled with hair curlers and slippers may be a perfect choice.

Granny costume, £10.89, Amazon

Animals

Think of the evening as Halloween but better. Get your makeup skills at the ready and transform into a lion, snake, dog or whatever animal takes your fancy.

The groom

Get the entire crew to dress like the groom, including personalised face masks.

Personalised face masks, £5, Etsy

Where's Wally?

Pick up a red and white striped T-shirt, blue trousers and a bobble hat and disperse across the venue for some hilarious pictures.

Where's Wally costume, £11.49, Amazon

TV and music hen party themes

Spice Girls

Are you Baby Spice or Scary Spice? Get your friends to pick their favourite Spice Girl and get your 90s playlists at the ready (aka Wannabe on repeat).

ABBA

There will be flares and platforms galore for ABBA fans.

Harry Potter

Transport yourself to the wizarding world and embody Hermione Granger, Snape or Professor McGonagall, complete with wands and capes.

Professor McGonagall, £32.99, Amazon

Disney Princesses

Ariel, Belle, Moana, Mulan, Tiana – let's be honest, you'll be spoilt for choice.

Belle fancy dress costume, £20.56, Amazon

