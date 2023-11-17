Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel make FIRST public appearance together after Britney Spear's bombshell memoir

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel made a notable public appearance at a Los Angeles film screening for Justin's new project, "Trolls: Band Together."

This marked their first major public outing since the release of Britney Spears' memoir "The Woman in Me." The couple, who are parents to sons Silas, eight, and Phineas, three, coordinated in stylish all-black outfits for the event.

Justin, 42, the ten-time Grammy winner, donned a patterned black jacket over a T-shirt paired with black slacks and dress shoes.

He accessorized with a necklace and brown lens sunglasses. Jessica, 41, complemented her husband's look in a chic silk top and a black skirt adorned with circular silver embellishments, completing her ensemble with dark pantyhose and black heels. Her hair was neatly tied back, and she accessorized with hoop earrings.

© Monica Schipper/GA Jessica Biel (L) and Justin Timberlake make their first appearance since Britney's memoir

This appearance comes after the couple's getaway to Cabo San Lucas last month, amid the buzz surrounding Britney's book, which was released on October 24.

Justin and Jessica have been married for eleven years, having tied the knot at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy in October 2012. They first became a public couple in January 2007.

© CHRIS DELMAS Britney Spears' book "The Woman in Me" made headlines with Spears saying she felt pressured into having an abortion while dating fellow popstar Justin Timberlake between 1999 and 2002

Jessica has previously been linked to actors Chris Evans, Gerard Butler, and Adam LaVorgna, while Justin's past relationships include high-profile romances with Cameron Diaz, Alyssa Milano, Jenna Dewan, and Britney Spears.

Britney’s memoir made headlines with revelations about her relationship with Justin, which lasted from 1999 to 2002.

© Monica Schipper/GA Jessica and Justin look happy at their first public appearance since revalations

In her book, Britney disclosed that she had an abortion after becoming pregnant by Justin. She described the experience as one of the most agonizing of her life, expressing that he was not ready to be a father at that time.

Following these revelations, Justin turned off his Instagram comments on October 26. In "Trolls: Band Together," set for release nationwide on Friday, Justin reprises his voice role as Branch, a character he first voiced in 2016's "Trolls" and its 2020 sequel "Trolls World Tour."

© Getty Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake of NSYNC at the The 28th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on January 28, 2001

At Wednesday's event, Justin also reunited with his NSYNC bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone. This reunion followed their first group appearance in over a decade at the MTV VMAs in Hollywood this past September.

NSYNC, known for hits like "Bye Bye Bye" and "Tearin’ Up My Heart," released a new single titled "Better Place" for the film's soundtrack.

Justin's departure from NSYNC at the height of their fame led to his successful solo career, marked by the release of his debut solo album "Justified" in November 2002.

The album, featuring hits like "Señorita" and "Rock Your Body," earned him his first Grammys, catapulting him into a successful solo career.

