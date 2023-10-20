Britney Spears reveals ‘passionate’ tryst with Colin Farrell following split from Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears has delved into her personal relationships in the upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, scheduled for release on October 24th.

One particularly candid passage, as revealed by Time, recounts her short-lived romance with actor Colin Farrell, following her highly-publicized split from Justin Timberlake.

In 2002, a mutual acquaintance introduced Britney to Colin, who was then engrossed in the filming of the action-packed S.W.A.T.

Their initial meeting spiraled into an intense, passionate two-week liaison. Britney vividly writes, “Brawl is the only word for it — we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight.”

© Getty Britney talks about her passionate tryst with Colin Farrell

Yet, as Britney explains, the emotional scars from her recent breakup with Justin were still raw during the premiere of Colin's movie, The Recruit.

Trying to downplay the weight of her emotions, she reflects: “As I had before when I’d felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn’t over Justin yet.”

© Getty Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake

However, as much as Britney may have seen potential in their brief relationship, Colin's public statements told a different story.

Speaking to reporters during the premiere, he clarified: “She’s a sweet, sweet girl. There’s nothing going on — just mates.”

© Kevin Winter Britney Spears in 2016

Britney's subsequent exit from the event indicated her distress. Later, she did admit to W Magazine, about their fleeting romance, saying, “Yes, I kissed him… He’s the cutest, hottest thing in the world — wooh!” Yet, her memoir doesn't shed further light on how their relationship concluded.

Diving deeper into her personal life, Britney poignantly addresses the intense media scrutiny that followed her split from Justin Timberlake.

The end of their three-year relationship came abruptly for her when Justin ended things via text. Britney recounts the emotional aftermath, saying: “I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.”

She further criticizes media narratives, which painted her as the one who wronged Justin, especially after the insinuations in his music video Cry Me a River.

Britney acknowledges being unfaithful by sharing an encounter with dancer Wade Robson. However, she alleges that Justin too was unfaithful w

© Kevin Mazur Britney is currently promoting her new book

A more heart-wrenching revelation involves an alleged pregnancy. Britney claims that she became pregnant with Justin’s child and, at his insistence, underwent an abortion at 19.

The decision clearly weighed heavily on her. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby,” she admits. “I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it.”