Masters 2025: Meet the gorgeous wives of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, more

The 2025 Masters Tournament is officially underway at Augusta National Golf Club, marking the first major golf tournament of the year.

Those hoping to win the coveted Green Jacket and pocket $3.6 million from the $20 million total prize fund include Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, 2024's Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, and many more.

© Getty Images Many of the 2025 Masters golfers are being supported by their wives

But behind the scenes, cheering them on are their supportive wives, many of whom have made traveling around the world to support their husbands at various tournaments their full-time jobs.

Meet the wives of some of the 2025 Masters players below.

1/ 6 © PGA TOUR Rory McIlroy Rory McIlroy has been married to former PGA transport official Erica Stoll since 2017, after they met at the 2012 Ryder Cup. Their relationship was platonic at first as Rory was dating tennis player, Caroline Wozniacki. After they split, he and Erica began dating in late 2014 and he told Times of London he was "very happy in my love life". The couple welcomed their daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, on August 31, 2020, with Rory announcing: "She is the absolute love of our lives." On May 13, 2024, he filed for divorce, but just one month later, he filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the divorce in the Palm Beach County Court. He told The Guardian of his decision: "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

2/ 6 © TGL Golf via Getty Images Justin Rose Justin Rose's wife, Kate, is also a sports enthusiast and once represented the UK as an international gymnast. She worked as an assistant at IMG, which is where she met her husband. They began dating in 2000 and married in December 2006. They are now parents to son Leo, born in 2009, and daughter Lottie, born in 2012. In 2009, the couple founded the Kate and Justin Rose Foundation to support underprivileged children by focusing on nutrition, education, and experiences.



3/ 6 © Getty Images Scottie Scheffler Scottie Scheffler met his future wife, Meredith Scudder, when they were both seniors at Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas. "At the beginning of high school, I always thought he had a super humble ambiance about him, that he was just a really down-to-earth guy that doesn't take himself too seriously," she told Golf Digest. They married in a 'Winter Wonderland'-themed wedding at Arlington Hall in Dallas on December 4, 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Bennett, on May 8, 2024. Meredith works as the director of curating opportunities at Behind Every Door (BED), a Christian community center organization.

4/ 6 © Getty Images Tommy Fleetwood Tommy Fleetwood met his wife, Clare Craig – who is 23 years his senior – when she was the vice-president of Hambric Europe, an organisation which represents professional golfers. After initially turning Tommy down because of their age gap, she became his manager in 2015, and their relationship soon blossomed. "We spent more and more time together, and it just so happens we fell in love," he told Golf Monthly. "We already had such a strong connection, and the extra time spent together just tipped us over the edge." They married in 2017 in the Bahamas in front of 40 guests and welcomed their son, Franklin, in September 2017.

5/ 6 © Getty Images Corey Conners Corey Conners and his wife, Malory, are also high-school sweethearts who tied the knot in 2018. Malory pursued a teaching career whilst she attended Wilfried Laurier University, but is now believed to travel with her husband full-time. They welcomed their daughter, Reis, in November 2021, and like many golfers, they reside in Jupiter, Florida. Corey has nothing but praise for his wife and the support she gives him, previously saying: "She's been my biggest fan for years and my biggest supporter. I'm really lucky to have her by my side."