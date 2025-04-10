Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll look so loved up as they step out with daughter Poppy at Masters event

Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll proved that all was well in their seven-year marriage when they strolled the golf course ahead of the Augusta National.

The golfing star and his wife were joined by their four-year-old daughter Poppy, who tried her hand at the par-three course in an adorable display.

Rory and Erica looked so loved up as they laughed together and watched their daughter charm the crowd in her all-white outfit.

Rory is hoping for a win at the event, after his performance at the 2024 PGA Championship was hindered by turmoil in his personal life.

Patching it up

© PGA TOUR Rory and Erica were all smiles on the golf course

The Northern Irishman filed for divorce just a day before arriving at the event, yet rescinded his decision weeks later following a reunion with his wife. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed Poppy in August 2020.

"There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate," he said in a statement to The Guardian.

"Responding to each rumor is a fool's game. Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

The importance of privacy

© Getty Images Rory called off their divorce just weeks after filing

Rory later opened up about the experience in an appearance on Netflix's Full Swing, where he explained how important privacy was for their marriage.

"There's parts of my life I like to keep as private as possible," he said. "Unfortunately, in this line of work, that isn't always possible. I have always been protective of my loved ones from people who have ill intentions. Thankfully, everything has worked out for the best and we’re happy and moving forward and can't wait for what lies ahead."

Rory wore his wedding ring during his recent appearance with Erica, proving that their marriage was well and truly back on track.

Parenting Poppy

© Getty Images Poppy joined her parents for the special day

Having Erica and Poppy by his side has been integral to his performance, and the 35-year-old shared how grateful he was for them after winning the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in 2024.

He explained in a press conference that he had been through "a lot this year, professionally and personally."

"To have Erica and Poppy here, it means a lot," he added. "It's the first one they've been at in a while and for Poppy to be old enough now to sort of understand what is going on. I had to ask her if I did win, would she come out onto the 18th green with me?"

© Getty Images Rory was delighted with Poppy's performance on the day

"Their support means the world to me and to be able to show Poppy what happened and some of the reasons maybe why I'm not around all of the time because I'm working or practising," he continued.

"Hopefully she realizes or thinks it's worthwhile that I'm not there every night for dinner or for bedtime or whatever it is. It's incredible that they were here with me this week and I'm excited to go and celebrate with them."

