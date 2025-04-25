I'm convinced that surviving a couple's holiday is the biggest compatibility test

I’ve listened to enough podcasts, read enough books and spoken to enough therapists to know the important things to look for in a potential partner. The same moral code, a similar approach to finances and child rearing, plus basic levels of hygiene and a decent helping of sexual attraction.

But none of them ever talk about holiday compatibility. And this, dear reader, I believe is crucial.

Because after dating for a few months, inevitably one of you is going to suggest a mini break. The thing is, you have no idea how it’s going to go. You don’t know what type of holidaymaker they are.

© Instagram Rosie Green revealed while she and her partner are compatible when it comes to travel, some couples may approach holidays differently

So, here’s a brief rundown of holiday types you might encounter:



The fly and flopper: This person just wants a pool to lie around. They might want a view of the beach, but won’t actually bother going on it as the sand is too arduous to deal with. They will lie, corpse-like, all day, except to turn over to ensure an even tan. The culture vulture: If there are ruins in the vicinity, they’ll want to walk around them. A museum? They’ve booked in advance and paid for the audio tour. And they are probably so erudite they don’t even want to visit the shop or cafe. The going local type: These vacationers crave authenticity. They want to visit an off-the-beaten-track restaurant with zero tourists. And will always make a point of requesting the local brew in a bar. To them, hell is a mega hotel with an international buffet. The day drinker: When is an acceptable time to order your first alcoholic beverage? This can be a big bone of contention amongst couples. Is 11 am too early? The holiday friend maker: Fate has put Sandra and Clive from Wolverhampton on the table next to you. Do you a) avoid eye contact, b) make a bit of small talk, c) ask them to join you at your table, swap numbers, and become besties. The sports addict: Skiing, trekking, cycling - for these people, exercise doesn’t stop on holiday, it increases. And they get antsy if their Garmin shows they haven’t got their heart rate up for a twelve-hour stretch.

© Instagram Which holidaymaker are you?

My boyfriend and I are compatible on most of the above. But one thing we are totally united on is our approach to the breakfast buffet. More specifically, we use it to create our lunch.

We have a shared strategy of pilfering rolls, filling them with processed meat and surreptitiously sneaking them into the beach bag (bought specifically for this reason). Talk about cheap thrills…