How to dress for summer in your 40s, 50s and beyond

There's no question midlife dressing is challenging. Thanks to family and work commitments, there's less time for the kind of leisurely shopping you doubtless enjoyed in past decades. And your body is different, with age and experience delivering a few more lumps and bumps.

Previous generations were encouraged to give up at this point. To slide into invisibility and make do with clothing whose biggest selling point was 'inoffensive.'

Well, as with so many things, we current midlifers are not going to accept this. We still want to look and feel great. Confident, attractive, cool.

Enter JD Williams. I've always known the brand as a stalwart of quality, affordable clothing, but their new collection surprised me with just how stylish their designs are. On-trend colours, eye-catching patterns, fashionable shapes. Who knew?

The launch of the WE SEE YOU campaign, featuring brand ambassador Gok Wan, shatters outdated stereotypes and celebrates the rebellious spirit, energy, and effortless style of midlife women.

I loved trying on their clothes. There was the polka dot dress that was supremely flattering with its high waist and flowing ruffled skirt. The crease-proof fabric means it's perfect for all-day events such as weddings, the races or family parties.

Another favourite was the lipstick red, tie front, tiered maxi dress. One hundred per cent cotton, this piece is cooly casual with pretty bows and a nipped in waist. A throw-it-on number that'll instantly elevate your look, whether as a beach cover-up or for a BBQ at friends.

Lastly, there was the black-tie front linen mix waistcoat and matching shorts. I will wear this on-trend co-ord teamed with flats to the office, or with high heels for a smart lunch with the girls. The sleek lines are so flattering, and the look so chic.

Every outfit really made me feel great. I'd like you to feel the same way, so here are my best confidence boosting styling tips - gleaned from decades of experience styling on glossy magazines...

1. Edit your wardrobe

Invest time in organising your wardrobe before you start shopping so you can see where you have gaps. Check you have some good basics - things such as a good white t-shirt, a flattering black vest, a chic but comfortable pair of sandals.

2. Reconsider shapewear

Shapewear has moved on incredibly in the past five years and can smooth a silhouette and boost confidence. JD Williams has a great range on their website. Gok loves the Magisculpt Tummy Control Highwaist Knickers.

3. Consider your bust

Remember V necks work well with bigger busts, whereas high necks do the opposite.

3. Get to know what patterns do for your body

Understanding patterns that are brilliant at disguising areas you are less keen on is one of my favourite style hacks. A darker colour will slim, so if you are a classic British pear shape (smaller on top) team a lighter top with a darker bottom.

4. Learn how to flatter your arms

Many of us are less than fond of our upper arms, so look for a sleeve that goes down to just above the elbow or beyond. If you're conscious of the top of your arms you may want to avoid a capped sleeve and opt for longer lengths.

5. Get summer-ready

Shorts are now perfectly acceptable midlife wear, but if you are conscious of your legs being on show post-40, body brushing, regular moisturising and a gradual self-tan will even out your skin tone.

6. Practice makes perfect

Before a big event, road test an outfit to check it's comfortable. There's nothing chic about shoes causing you to hobble in pain or a strap that's digging in! Hope that's been helpful.

Wishing you all a stylish, and whisper it, sexy summer…

